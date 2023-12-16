Paige Spiranac's fan wants LIV Golf to sign the Golf influencer for a staggering $1,000,000,000 after recent hole-in-one challenge

One of Paige Spiranac’s fans wants LIV Golf to sign her for a whopping $1 billion, which will be the biggest deal in the history of a Saudi-backed circuit.

Last week, Jon Rahm became the highest-signed golf player on a Saudi-backed circuit after joining for a reported $550 million deal. However, Spiranac fans want LIV to break the record by signing her.

A few days ago, Paige Spiranac shared a clip on X (formerly called Twitter) where she was sporting a low-plunging white mini-dress. While the clip received a number of reactions from the fans, one of the fans wrote that LIV needed to sign her. The user wrote:

"LIV golf needs to offer you $1 Billion...."

Spiranac shared a post on her Twitter account

This was one of the many reactions where fans asked the Saudi-backed circuit to buy the ex-pro turned influencer.

The 30-year-old golf influencer enjoys nearly 3.9 million followers on Instagram, making her the most-followed golf personality on the platform. Besides, she also has more than 964.1K followers on X and 367K subscribers on YouTube. She also owns Only Paige, the website where she shares her exclusive content, including personalized golf tutorial videos.

Since its inception, LIV has been signing hefty paychecks to poach the PGA Tour pros. Before Rahm, they had signed the likes of Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, and Dustin Johnson. The six-time major champion Phil Mickelson also signed for a reported amount of over $200 million.

Paige Spiranac responds to the fans claiming her ace video is fake

A few days ago, Paige Spiranac participated in Jet Fuel's Hole in One Challenge, where she also succeeded in making an ace after 48 attempts.

While the 30-year-old former pro received praise from many, a few still doubted her and called the video pre-planned and fake. In response, she put up another tweet slamming her critics.

She wrote:

"A bunch of comments calling my hole in one fake. It’s real and spectacular. But jokes aside, anyone in the golf industry knows our careers would be over if we ever faked a hole in one video. No one would ever be dumb enough to risk that. We take pride in showing genuine reactions. The good and bad."

Spiranac slammed people for doubting her hole-in-one attempt

Spiranac retired from professional golf in 2016, citing difficulty handling the pressure at the highest level. Despite an impressive junior golf career, she struggled to replicate her success on the senior stage.

During her professional career, Spiranac participated in LET events, including the Omega Dubai Ladies Classic in 2015, where she missed the cut. In 2016, she secured one title by defeating then-World No. 1 Hannah O'Sullivan in a playoff.

Paige Spiranac competed in the LPGA qualifying event that year, but she failed to secure a tour card. The Dubai event in 2016 proved to be her final appearance as a professional, as she decided to retire at the age of just 23. However, now she is successful as a sports media personality.