Paige Spiranac’s friend amused by her 3-word t-shirt slogan

Paige Spiranac's three-word message on her t-shirt impressed her friend on FaceTime. Spiranac often posts about her outfits and lifestyle-related posts on social media. Recently, she was wearing a t-shirt with a funny slogan while on a video call with her friend.

Spiranac wore a grey t-shirt while talking to her friend Samantha Marks, and the t-shirt carried a message that read:

“Yes, they're real”

As Samantha saw it, she took a screenshot of their video call and posted it on her X account. With that, she added a caption:

“When you are on FaceTime with @PaigeSpiranac and notice her shirt .”

This isn't the first time Marks has made a post related to her friend on X. She did the same on March 27th when she posted photos they took together at a basketball game. In the post, she shared two selfies of them. Paige Spiranac was seen wearing a white tank top, and Marks was wearing a black t-shirt.

Both ladies were wearing caps with 'Chicago' imprinted on them, and the pictures were a throwback from the opening day of an NBA match where the Chicago White Sox participated.

Marks is an Arkansas alum, and she's also into golf and plays on the greens. However, her best friend, Spiranac, was at the University of Arizona.

Paige Spiranac promised to play more golf in the future

Paige Spiranac shared five photos on her Instagram handle on November 18, reflecting on the fact that she should play and practice more golf. She added that she would keep playing more and wasn't quite satisfied with her 2024 scores. In the post, Spiranac wore a black dress with sunglasses, and her post read:

“I’ve been getting asked a lot to post more golf content lol and it’s funny because this is the first year in awhile where I actually practiced hard, played some really cool courses, and fell back in love with the game❤️ I played more this year than I have in a long time and honestly playing better than ever. I’ve always loved golf but it’s been a love/hate relationship which I’m sure we can all relate to at times lol.”

“My scores were always tied into my self worth and playing just wasn’t that much fun. Until this year. I’m so passionate about the game and I should’ve shared more of that on here! I’m going to do that moving forward⛳️” , she added.

Paige Spiranac retired from professional golf in 2016, the same year she turned pro and also appeared for the LPGA qualifying, where she failed to get the Tour card. Currently, the influencer only plays at the Creator Classic.

