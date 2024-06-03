Paige Spiranac’s ‘new life motto’ is inspired by LPGA star Charley Hull

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac has adopted a new life motto inspired by Charlie Hull. Spiranac's comments followed Hull's remarks during the post-round interview at the US Women's Open.

Spiranac is one of the most famous golf personalities, with more than 4 million followers on Instagram. She also has over 1 million fans on X (formerly Twitter), where she's known for giving unfiltered opinions on the game on social media. This time her post was about Charley Hull, a two-time winner on the LPGA Tour.

On Sunday, June 2, Paige Spiranac shared her new motto on X:

"New life moto," she wrote. "You either like it or lump it"

Trending

Earlier, during her post-round interview at the US Women's Open, Charley Hull spoke about people's perceptions of her personality and how she was not going to change it for others.

"Literally all my friends always say I should have a TV show with what goes on in my life," she said. If you think I've got a lot of personality on the golf course, you should see what my life is like at home.

"But yeah, it is quite funny. I'm just me. You don't know what's coming out of my mouth next. I don't know what's coming out of my mouth next. It's one of them things. I'm just me. I'm not going to change for the world. I'll just be me, and people will either like it or lump it," she added."

Expand Tweet

Although Hull finished T19 at the Lancaster Country Club and was 10 strokes behind the lead, she became one of the talking points of the week when she was seen smoking a cigarette a few times. On Tuesday, May 28, she was spotted taking a drag while signing autographs for fans. The video was shared by Golf.com that received more than 2.3 million views and over 47000 likes on Instagram.

"A rising tide lifts all boats" - Paige Spiranac blasts Chennedy Carter for pushing Caitlin Clark

Paige Spiranac criticized WNBA players for mistreating Caitlin Clark during the Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever game on Saturday, June 1.

In the third quarter of the game, Sky guard Chennedy Carter pushed Caitlin Clark down. Carter's action drew criticism from many fans on social media. Paige Spiranac also reacted to the incident.

"Imagine bringing millions of new fans to the game which in turn will make every player more money and yet they treat you like this," she wrote on X. "A rising tide lifts all boats."

Expand Tweet

Carter scored 18 points for the team, but they were not enough as Fever registered a 71-70 win over Sky.