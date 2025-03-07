Paige Spiranac's stunning cover shoot as Hot 100 leader brought back by world-class fashion magazine 

Paige Spiranac is one of the most well-known names in the golfing world as she is the most followed golfing influencer on Instagram, with over 4 million followers. The 31-year-old former pro-golfer has found incredible success in the media industry and was also named the World's Sexiest Woman by the popular fashion magazine Maxim.

In 2022, she received this prestigious title and was featured on the cover page of Maxim magazine. Recently, Maxim shared a tweet on X as a throwback to this memory, along with a couple of Paige Spiranac's portraits.

"#throwbackthursday to our Hot 100 cover shoot with @PaigeSpiranac," Maxim wrote in caption.

Talking about her reaction to receiving this prestigious title, while talking to the New York Post, Paige Spiranac said after hearing this, it didn't quite sink in at first.

"It’s so funny, my manager called me and she’s like, 'You’re never going to believe this, but Maxim wants you to do the cover. At first, it didn’t quite sink in, and then I called her back and I’m like, ‘Wait, does that mean I’m No. 1, I made it?"' Spiranac said via Maxim website.

Continuing further, Spiranac said she finds it difficult to believe all this, and it is an honor for the 31-year-old golf influencer to be on the cover page of a fashion magazine. She said,

"I just couldn’t believe it. Even up to when we did the photo shoot when the magazine came out, I’m like, I’m still in disbelief that this actually happened. It’s such an honor and I still, to this day, I look at the magazine and I’m like, ‘That’s not me, I can’t believe this happened'."

This was Paige Spiranac's second magazine feature, as she was featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2018.

Paige Spiranac at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2024 Issue Release and 60th Anniversary Celebration at Hard Rock Hotel New York - Source: Getty

Additionally, she was also featured on SI Swimsuit's Legends covers in 2024 on the occasion of its 60th anniversary. The 60th-anniversary issue featured multiple covers, with Spiranac featuring on one of the covers.

Paige Spiranac's incredible success on social media

Even though Paige Spiranac did not find much success as a professional golfer, she has been on top of her modeling and media profession. She has more followers than Tiger Woods on Instagram, making her the most followed golfing entity on social media.

Along with Instagram, she has transitioned into a private membership-based platform, Passes. Spiranac has three tiers of membership available for fans, with perks based on the membership tier.

The first tier is $10 a month, which gives access to all the wall content and one-way direct messages from Spiranac. The second tier is $25 a month with access to all the content, live streams, and seven free direct messages a month. The final tier is $100 a month, where, along with all previous perks, fans will get 20 free priority direct messages and freebies.

