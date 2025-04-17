Paige Spiranac sends a 3-word message to her 1M followers on X

Paige Spiranac recently shared a clip of her teeing off at a driving range on X. She is one of the most followed golf influencers and often shares golf content on her social media platforms.

Ad

In the clip shared, Spiranac can be seen dressed in a beige jumpsuit with white sneakers and a pink glove on her left hand. She starts with teeing up the ball and then assessing her surroundings.

Paige Spiranac then settles into her stance, feet shoulder-width apart, knees slightly flexed. She makes a strong connection with the ball on her swing and then watches the ball sail downrange. The clip ended with her walking towards the camera. She captioned the post:

Ad

Trending

"Crushed that drive"

Expand Tweet

Ad

She recently also gave a "hot take" on sporting events banning phones after attending the 2025 Masters at Augusta National.

"Hot take but I wish all sporting events banned phones. It was so special to see everyone enjoying the moment and being present," she wrote on X.

Paige Spiranac has over one million followers on X and more than four million followers on Instagram.

Ad

Paige Spiranac gives mental game tips to improve golf score

In her recent video on her YouTube channel, Paige Spiranac talked about the psychological challenges amateurs face on the golf course and shared strategies to improve their score. She said that golf is largely played "between the ears," she has worked with sports psychologists, and "cracked the code."

The golf influencer started by explaining how confidence on the driving range often collapses under pressure on the course during competitive or social games. She recommended simulating pressure in practice to build mental resilience during actual rounds.

Ad

"I like to act as if I am playing a real tournament, or have to make nine balls in the cup, or do a fun little short game tip or short game challenge. Anything you can do to put the pressure on you is going to help when you're playing under pressure on the golf course," Spiranac said (1:07- 1:25).

Ad

Ad

The 32-year-old further talked about the importance of having a reliable "B swing", a backup swing or shot that works when the ideal swing isn't clicking. She said a fallback helps reduce anxiety on the course.

"Having your B swing is vital to shooting lower scores consistently," she added. (3:01)

The former professional golfer, who has played on the Cactus Tour, added that tracking stats identify true strengths and weaknesses and help with confidence.

Ad

Paige Spiranac, who has 443k subscribers on YouTube, further said that amateur golfers should maintain perspective when things go wrong. She shared how she manages, saying (6:47-6:59):

"I've always done one thing that you can think of you're not that good you know when I am playing bad I go "Yeah I don't practice i don't play that much anymore it's okay you're not a tour player.""

At the end of the video, she talked about staying in the moment by breaking rounds into 3-hole goals and avoiding negative self-talk to improve the score.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Yadav Rohit is a Golf writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in PGA Tour coverage. With a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a Master's degree in Global Studies from Ambedkar University, he has always been passionate about writing on varied topics.



Rohit has over 4 years of prior work experience under his belt. He prioritizes thorough fact-checking of every article he pens with the aim of providing readers with the most accurate and insightful content.



Rohit's favorite celebrity sportsperson is Novak Djokovic; he admires his determination in the face of challenges and fighting spirit. Rohit is an avid reader and when he's not busy reading and writing about the latest developments in the vast world of pop culture and sports, he can be seen absorbed by a book. He also loves playing chess. Know More