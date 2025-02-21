Paige Spiranac sends a 4-word message of support as Hooters prepares for bankruptcy

Paige Spiranac is one of the most well-known personalities associated with the game of golf in the world, especially on social media. She is one of the most followed golfing personalities and golfing influencers on Instagram, with over four million followers. Spiranac also has a million followers on X (formerly Twitter), where she shares her unfiltered views on various topics.

Recently, she shared a four-word message for Hooters, a restaurant chain across the United States, as it is reportedly filing for bankruptcy. According to Bloomberg, Hooters is working in tandem with its creditors to file for bankruptcy after closing down 40 of its underperforming stores in 2024.

Reacting to this news, Paige Spiranac said Hooters won't head towards bankruptcy under her watch.

"Not on my watch," Spiranac wrote.

Hooters is based in Atlanta and is owned by private equity firm Nord Bay Capital. The firm is working with creditors to restructure the business through bankruptcy court by filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the coming months.

So, the total number of Hooter outlets could decrease as it enters bankruptcy. But with this, there's a good chance that Hooters may come out on a higher note on the other side.

Paige Spiranac reveals she thought of working at Hooters

Paige Spiranac has a special connection with Hooters. During one of the episodes of her podcast 'Playing a Round with Paige' in 2020, she talked about thinking of working at Hooters while she was in college as her family faced some financial challenges.

"I actually thought about working at Hooters while in college," Paige said. My family, we were having money issues and so I almost had to get a job. So I went and I did like an interview and put like my job application in and everything."

Spiranac claimed she got a job at Hooters but did not accept it.

Paige Spiranac revealed she wanted to work at Hooters - Source: Getty

"I got the job but I didn't end up actually having to take it, but I thought about it," Spiranac added.

Talking about the famous Hooters uniform, the 31-year-old golf influencer said she did not get to wear it as she did not accept the job offer.

"I think that's (uniform) when after you get it because you get fitted for a little outfit. It's like a whole thing but I think I would have been a good Hooters girl," Spiranac concluded.

She eventually decided to focus on becoming a professional golfer and had an impressive college golf career. She played college golf for the University of Arizona and San Diego State.

However, she couldn't replicate that success in pro golf as she competed in a few Ladies European Tour events and tried to qualify for the LPGA Tour. She eventually announced her retirement in 2016.

