Paige Spiranac sends her 4M IG followers a message ahead of the 2025 Masters at Augusta 

Paige Spiranac is among those supremely excited about the upcoming trip to Augusta National for the Masters. The first of the four Majors is coming in less than two weeks, and the former pro golfer turned content creator is as excited as ever.
She shared an Instagram story with her four million followers showcasing how excited she is, saying:
"Almost that time."
She paired it with a golf emoji and had green all throughout the picture to make the connection to the tournament. The former LPGA Tour star also had a specially-themed cup cover for her drink to make clear which event she was referencing.
The Masters is not this weekend but the next. In between then and now is one more PGA Tour tournament. The golf world will turn to the Valero Texas Open this Thursday, and then one week later to Augusta National. That includes Spiranac.
The golfer has not been able to participate at Augusta because it's invite-only for the Major tournament, which means only male golfers, and exclusive to members and guests. There's currently no indication that Spiranac has a membership there.
Who's going to win the 2025 Masters?
One of the biggest draws of the Masters every year, aside from it being the lone tournament at one of golf's most exciting venues, is the field. It, like the other three Majors, tends to have the best golfers in the world regardless of Tour affiliation.
It's the best of the best facing off, but only one can come away with the title. If the odds are to be believed, there are two main contenders, and there will be a defending champion this year.
Per CBS Sports' latest odds, Scottie Scheffler is the favorite at +450. Just behind him is Rory McIlroy at +550. Following those two are the following:
- Ludvig Aberg +1500
- Jon Rahm +1500
- Collin Morikawa +1700
- Bryson DeChambeau +1700
- Xander Schauffele +2100
- Hideki Matsuyama +2400
- Justin Thomas +2100
- Tyrrell Hatton +3100
- Brooks Koepka +3100
- Patrick Cantlay +3200
- Cameron Smith +3600
- Shane Lowry +3600
- Will Zalatoris +3800
- Jordan Spieth +3800
- Viktor Hovland +4400
- Tommy Fleetwood +4800
- Joaquin Niemann +5000
- Dustin Johnson +5500
- Matt Fitzpatrick +5500
- Russell Henley +6000
- Cameron Young +6000
- Tony Finau +6500
- Sahith Theegala +7000
- Tom Kim +7000
- Wyndham Clark +7500
- Sungjae Im +7500
- Corey Conners +7500
- Max Homa +7500
- Sam Burns +7500
- Jason Day +7500
- Robert MacIntyre +7500
Min Woo Lee, who defeated Scheffler at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open, is a long shot at +10000. Brian Harman (+13000), Sergio Garcia (+22000) and Phil Mickelson (+28000) are other odds to note.