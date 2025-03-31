Paige Spiranac sends her 4M IG followers a message ahead of the 2025 Masters at Augusta 

Paige Spiranac is among those supremely excited about the upcoming trip to Augusta National for the Masters. The first of the four Majors is coming in less than two weeks, and the former pro golfer turned content creator is as excited as ever.

Paige Spiranac is ready for the Masters this year (Instagram/_paige.renee)

She shared an Instagram story with her four million followers showcasing how excited she is, saying:

"Almost that time."

She paired it with a golf emoji and had green all throughout the picture to make the connection to the tournament. The former LPGA Tour star also had a specially-themed cup cover for her drink to make clear which event she was referencing.

The Masters is not this weekend but the next. In between then and now is one more PGA Tour tournament. The golf world will turn to the Valero Texas Open this Thursday, and then one week later to Augusta National. That includes Spiranac.

The golfer has not been able to participate at Augusta because it's invite-only for the Major tournament, which means only male golfers, and exclusive to members and guests. There's currently no indication that Spiranac has a membership there.

Who's going to win the 2025 Masters?

One of the biggest draws of the Masters every year, aside from it being the lone tournament at one of golf's most exciting venues, is the field. It, like the other three Majors, tends to have the best golfers in the world regardless of Tour affiliation.

It's the best of the best facing off, but only one can come away with the title. If the odds are to be believed, there are two main contenders, and there will be a defending champion this year.

Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win the Masters (Image via Imagn)

Per CBS Sports' latest odds, Scottie Scheffler is the favorite at +450. Just behind him is Rory McIlroy at +550. Following those two are the following:

Ludvig Aberg +1500

Jon Rahm +1500

Collin Morikawa +1700

Bryson DeChambeau +1700

Xander Schauffele +2100

Hideki Matsuyama +2400

Justin Thomas +2100

Tyrrell Hatton +3100

Brooks Koepka +3100

Patrick Cantlay +3200

Cameron Smith +3600

Shane Lowry +3600

Will Zalatoris +3800

Jordan Spieth +3800

Viktor Hovland +4400

Tommy Fleetwood +4800

Joaquin Niemann +5000

Dustin Johnson +5500

Matt Fitzpatrick +5500

Russell Henley +6000

Cameron Young +6000

Tony Finau +6500

Sahith Theegala +7000

Tom Kim +7000

Wyndham Clark +7500

Sungjae Im +7500

Corey Conners +7500

Max Homa +7500

Sam Burns +7500

Jason Day +7500

Robert MacIntyre +7500

Min Woo Lee, who defeated Scheffler at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open, is a long shot at +10000. Brian Harman (+13000), Sergio Garcia (+22000) and Phil Mickelson (+28000) are other odds to note.

