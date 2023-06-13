Paige Spiranac shares a classic meme mocking Adam Hadwin’s security incident at the RBC Canadian Open

Paige Spiranac didn't miss the opportunity to have a bit of fun when Adam Hadwin was manhandled by the security agent on the final day of the RBC Canadian Open.

Spiranac enjoys more than 870K followers on Twitter and more than 3.5 million on Instagram. She is known for her sense of humor on Twitter, which was once again on display on Monday.

For the uninitiated, Hadwin was trying to celebrate Nick Taylor's historic win at the 2023 Canadian Open with champagne when he was tackled by the security guard, who mistook him for a fan.

Spiranac shared the classic 'weekend vs. Monday' meme, where Hadwin was associated with the weekend and the security guard was tagged as the Monday.

Fans also joined the party and had some of the funniest responses to the meme.

"There is so much going on in this picture, should be the cover of golf digest"

Objectively Speaking @Dan_LaPinta @PaigeSpiranac There is so much going on in this picture, should be the cover of golf digest @PaigeSpiranac There is so much going on in this picture, should be the cover of golf digest

"Great open field tackle! Noticed the interlaced fingers and the positioning of the hands as he takes down this PGA player. We just don’t know if there was a vocal expletive as Adam went airborne? Chime in if anyone was close enough to hear…"

Chris Anthony @__chrisowen @PaigeSpiranac Great open field tackle! Noticed the interlaced fingers and the positioning of the hands as he takes down this PGA player. We just don’t know if there was a vocal expletive as Adam went airborne? Chime in if anyone was close enough to hear… @PaigeSpiranac Great open field tackle! Noticed the interlaced fingers and the positioning of the hands as he takes down this PGA player. We just don’t know if there was a vocal expletive as Adam went airborne? Chime in if anyone was close enough to hear…

"that's what I call Great Security. Walmart should hire that guard and put him in charge of Security - nation wide."

Director95 @Director95x

Walmart should hire that guard and put him in charge of Security - nation wide. @PaigeSpiranac that's what I call Great Security.Walmart should hire that guard and put him in charge of Security - nation wide. @PaigeSpiranac that's what I call Great Security. Walmart should hire that guard and put him in charge of Security - nation wide.

In another tweet, she shared the viral video of Hadwin being tackled and wrote 'lol' in the caption.

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac Adam Hadwin getting tackled by security lol Adam Hadwin getting tackled by security lol https://t.co/NPkmDdZzTq

Adam Hadwin receives safety kit for the US Open

Adam Hadwin has arrived at the North Course of Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California, for the U.S. Open which will be played from June 15 to 18. He received a safety kit for the 2023 US Open after being tackled by security personnel on Sunday at Oakdale Country Club.

Hadwin shared the video that displayed protective gear for the US Open, along with a note. He wrote in the caption:

"Ready for a great week @usopengolf. Thanks to the @USGA for keeping me safe!"

The note read:

"Adam, Glad you're feeling better and made the trip. Your safety and security are our utmost priority. We're here to support you and ensure your well-being. - Robbie Zalzneck & Jenny Pritchard"

Hadwin had also changed his profile picture to one of him being tackled by security personnel. The cover picture also has the same photo but from a different angle.

Paige Spiranac picks her favorite for the US Open

In the recently uploaded video by Pointsbet, Spiranac revealed her predictions for this week's US Open. She feels those who had a good performance at Riviera will do well at the LACC as well.

She said:

"I'm so excited for the US Open. So let's break it down. LACC designed by George Thomas who also did Riviera Country Club and that's important. So look for players who played well at Riviera and they should have a good go at LACC."

"It's a par 70 playing over 7400 yards. It's a beast of a golf course but it won't play as long as it reads on the scorecard because of those firm fast Fairways and they have a lot of slope to them, but there is a par 3. You that's 290 yards.

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac US Open! Who are you picking? US Open! Who are you picking? https://t.co/WnZAuZdxDZ

Besides naming Scheffler, Koepka, and Rahm, she made an interesting prediction about Max Homa doing well this week.

"No surprise to absolutely anyone Scottie Scheffler. John Rahm and Brooks Koepka. Another huge favorite is California boy, Max Homa. He played well Riviera member same course architect and he shot a 61 at LACC before a backpack. It is going to be a fantastic week of golf with amazing play."

Poll : 0 votes