Paige Spiranac gives a sneak preview of ‘bloodbath’ at Bethpage

Paige Spiranac recently went on a fun trip to New York. She played at the iconic Bethpage Black in Long Island, which is hosting the 2025 Ryder Cup in a few months.

The 32-year-old reposted a reel originally shared by the prestigious golf club and Long Island Golf Junkies. Spiranac was seen smashing a drive from the back tees of the course while sharing some exciting news.

As the Bethpage Black course is known for its difficulty, Paige Spiranac stated that it was an absolute "bloodbath." She captioned the post (via Instagram @_paige.renee):

"Played the tips at Bethpage [Black] today with @standregolf and it was a bloodbath...video coming soon!"

Here's a look at the social media sensation's Instagram post teasing her new YouTube video (via Instagram @_paige.renee):

Paige Spiranac tees it up at Bethpage Black (Image via Instagram @_paige.renee)

Paige Spiranac announced a new YouTube video in collaboration with St. Andre Golf. Fans are anticipating the release of the video to see how the model fares on one of golf's most challenging courses.

Paige Spiranac reveals her professional endeavor

Paige Spiranac announced taking up a new job that would have her more involved in the game of golf. In a YouTube video titled The next big thing is golf BLEW ME AWAY, the social media sensation announced that she will be working with Grass League.

Grass League is a high-stakes par-3 league with a blend of amateur and professional golfers competing in teams. She stated that she will be joining the league, working as a promoter from the league's second season. Spiranac said (via YouTube 0:46 - 1:30):

"I will be focusing on brand development, fan engagement, marketing, content strategy, seeking out new talent, team owners and acquiring sponsorship. This is really exciting for me and I feel like this is part of the next stage of my career. But don’t you worry, this will not take away from anything else I’m currently doing, it is only going to add to it."

Spiranac assured her fans that her new work with the Grass League will not take away from what she currently does. She stated that she will continue to post content on her own social media handles.

She initially heard about Grass League through her networking circle and close friends. At the Waste Management Open this year, Spiranac met the co-founder of the league and pitched him some ideas to grow the par-3 circuit.

The former professional golfer stated that she will have full creative control over the project. Through growing her own social media platforms, she gained immense knowledge on the business and marketing aspects of the process, which she feels would benefit Grass League.

