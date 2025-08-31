Paige Spiranac shares experience of golf at the Goat Hill 

Paige Spiranac shared her golf experience at Goat Hill. Spiranac often shares lifestyle-related and golf-related content on her social media handles. Recently, she did the same by sharing her experience of visiting Goat Hill.

She shared a photo at the Goat Hill wearing a complete black attire, where she donned a black tank top and trousers. The playground was a three-hole kids' course, and it wasn't a practice area. The course details also included one ball per person and asked adults to visit the honour box. She captioned her post:

“Goat Hill is awesome! Love how they make golf welcoming for everyone of all ages!”

Paige Spiranac ( via Paige Spiranac's Instagram post)

Previously, last year, she promised her fans that she would be uploading more golf-related content. That post was shared in November 2024 on her Instagram page with a write-up:

“I’ve been getting asked a lot to post more golf content lol and it’s funny because this is the first year in awhile where I actually practiced hard, played some really cool courses, and fell back in love with the game❤️ I played more this year than I have in a long time and honestly playing better than ever...I should’ve shared more of that on here! I’m going to do that moving forward”

Spiranac never played for the LPGA Tour, and after she turned professional in 2016, she only played at the Cactus Tour.

Paige Spiranac shared her opinion about the Ryder Cup on social media

Paige Spiranac often shares her opinion about PGA Tour events before they take place. She even announces her picks to win the event. Recently, Spiranac shared her opinion about the Ryder Cup and explained how Keegan Bradley should have been playing in the team, but that he wouldn't. Her words in the X post were:

“Back to back Ryder Cups where Keegan should have been playing in my opinion. I understand why he picked the team first but I wish he wasn’t given the captaincy this year so he had the opportunity to play. He had many years in the future to be a captain.”

Bradley also joined a presser and said that it was a tough decision for him. He said ( via Sky Sports):

“This was a really tough decision…I would say there was a point this year where I was playing, a while ago, and all these guys stepped up in a major way and played their way on to this team.”

The automatic qualifiers in Bradley's team are Scottie Scheffler, JJ Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English, and Bryson DeChambeau. DeChambeau is the only LIV golfer who is an automatic qualifier. The captain's picks in the US Ryder Cup team are Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay, and Sam Burns.

The 2025 Ryder Cup will take place at Bethpage Black, Farmingdale, USA, from September 26 to 28. Last year, the Ryder Cup was won by the European side with a margin of 16.5-11.5. This year, while Zach Johnson lost his captaincy for the US team, Luke Donald will retain his captaincy for the European squad.

