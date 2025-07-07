Paige Spiranac shares her favorite 5-word golf phrase

Paige Spiranac recently reshared her favorite 5-word phrase in golf. She reposted her five-year-old post on Instagram, where she made an interesting choice.

A few years ago, Ryan Ballengee of Golf News asked his X followers to pick the best 5-word phrase in golf. While his post received many responses, one of them came from Spiranac. On Sunday, July 6, Zire Golf reposted the conversation on Instagram, which was also shared by the 32-year-old golf influencer.

"That’s good, pick it up," she wrote.

Image via Instagram@_paige.renee

Spiranac is currently working with Grass League Golf, the world’s first high‑stakes Par‑3 golf league. The matches in the event are played on lighted Par‑3 courses in a two-person scramble format. The players are divided into eleven franchises.

Paige Spiranac admits to not being a great winker

Recently, Paige Spiranac shared that she wasn't a great winker and she always found it hard to do despite the public perception.

On Friday, June 27, during the episode of Spinvitational, Spiranac said:

"I'm not a great winker, like my whole face"And so it's so funny because I, like, obviously have to do these shoots and people are like, 'Your persona is like this sexy golf girl.' Then they want me to do, like, a sexy wink.

"And every single time they're like, 'Let's go, just give it like a cute little cheeky little wink,' you know, like that. I can't even do it. It's like, you know when someone just like... that. And so they're like, 'Flare, slow motion.' And then I'm like, they never ask me to do it again. I'll tell you that."

Spiranac started her career as a professional golfer and played on the Cactus Tour, where she registered her only victory. Interestingly, she had beaten then-top amateur golfer Hannah O'Sullivan in 2016 for her lone title. However, her journey as a player was short-lived, as she retired soon after a string of failures followed by mental pressure. She tried to earn an LPGA Tour card but never made it past qualifying.

Nevertheless, Spiranac soon forayed into social media influencing and has made quite a name for herself. She has more than 4 million Instagram followers and enjoys over 1 million on X.

Nowadays, Paige Spiranac is hosting Spinvitational with Paige Spiranac on her official account, Las Paigeas, on Kick.com. A couple of years ago, she also launched OnlyPaige, her subscription-based website.

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More