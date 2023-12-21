Paige Spiranac shares her goal for 2024 - “I want to get disgustingly good”

Paige Spiranac is an influential social media personality with millions of followers. The 30-year-old is present on all social media platforms and has many fans. Spiranac is also regarded as one of the biggest golf influencers and usually takes on various challenges in her videos.

Spiranac started her golfing journey at the University of Arizona where she played Division 1 college golf. She was exceptionally good during her collegiate days, winning the All-Mountain West Conference honors.

Despite her significant achievements, Spiranac never played on the LPGA Tour. She tried her hand at the LPGA Qualifying Tournament in 2016 but failed to get a tour card.

With 2024 just around the corner, Paige Spiranac has a New Year resolution. She wants to get 'disgustingly good' at golf. The Instagram influencer posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"My 2024 goal is I want to get disgustingly good at golf. I am going to officially keep my handicap to track my progress."

Spiranac added:

"Wish me luck."

According to her handicap, Paige Spiranac is currently a scratch golfer but hopes to get to +4 during the next year. Although her social media reach is exceptional, the 30-year-old is still scrutinized for her golfing abilities while being a golf influencer.

Paige Spiranac has more Instagram followers than the legendary Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods PNC Championship - Final Round (Image via Getty)

Tiger Woods is regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time. The 82-time PGA Tour winner holds records in almost every aspect of the sport. However, when it comes to social media reach and popularity, Paige Spiranac is ahead of him.

Spiranac currently has over 4 million followers on Instagram while Woods is at 3.3 million. Spiranac is also known for her educational golf videos where she teaches aspiring golfers about the game.

However, the American social media personality doesn't have the accolades and championships. Spiranac has played professionally on the Cactus Tour and earned her only tour victory there. She also played at the 2015 Dubai Ladies Masters but failed to make the cut.

With hopes of getting better at golf next year, Spiranac will surely have another shot at professional golf and solidify her status as a true golf influencer.