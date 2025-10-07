Paige Spiranac shares the golf skill she’s been ‘working really hard’ to improve

Paige Spiranac shared the golf skill she had been working really hard to improve in a recent social media post. Being a golf content creator and influencer, Spiranac often shared about her recreational golf sessions on her online handles.Recently, she uploaded a video of a golf practice session on her X handle, and in the clip, the 32-year-old was working on her drive in the practice greens. She captioned the post, writing:“Also I’ve been working really hard on my swing.”A few days before this, Spiranac uploaded another photo from her golf session and wrote how she had a bad day. Her post read:“ Played terribly today but at least my outfit was cute.”Paige Spiranac was a professional golfer in 2016 at the Cactus Tour, and after failing to make it to the LPGA Tour, she retired from golf in the same year. Since then, she has taken up social media influencing as her full-time career.Paige Spiranac shared her opinion on fan behaviour in a social media postPaige Spiranac took to X and shared her thoughts on fan behavior at the Ryder Cup. During the biennial tournament, there were several complaints about the behavior of the US fans.Spiranac disclosed her opinion about the same and said that the unruly behavior by fans has become a norm that should change. She added that a fan was drunk at a football game she attended and showed his vile behavior to the players.“I’m sadly not shocked by the fan behavior at the Ryder Cup because it’s become the norm at most sporting events and in my opinion it needs to change across all sports. I was at a football game recently and this man in front of me was disgustingly drunk, yelling the most vile shit to players and opposing fans in the stands, spilling his drink everywhere, wanting to fight people, and it completely ruined the experience for me and everyone around him.”Paige Spiranac continued,“What was interesting was that his young (maybe 7 years old) nephew was right next to him listening to everything. At one point the kid started copying him and was yelling the same things and the family was laughing.&quot;The Ryder Cup was finally won by the European side, who retained the trophy for a second time in a row after winning it in 2023. This year, they scored 15-13 to win the event, while last year, they scored 16.5-11.5.In 2025, the European Ryder Cup team won three Friday foursomes matches, followed by two Friday fourballs. The Europeans also won three Saturday foursome matches and three Saturday fourballs. The Europeans won only one Singles match on Sunday.