  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Paige Spiranac shares the golf skill she’s been ‘working really hard’ to improve

Paige Spiranac shares the golf skill she’s been ‘working really hard’ to improve

By Suchita Chakraborty
Modified Oct 07, 2025 05:12 GMT
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers - Source: Imagn
Paige Spiranac - Source: Imagn

Paige Spiranac shared the golf skill she had been working really hard to improve in a recent social media post. Being a golf content creator and influencer, Spiranac often shared about her recreational golf sessions on her online handles.

Ad

Recently, she uploaded a video of a golf practice session on her X handle, and in the clip, the 32-year-old was working on her drive in the practice greens. She captioned the post, writing:

“Also I’ve been working really hard on my swing.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

A few days before this, Spiranac uploaded another photo from her golf session and wrote how she had a bad day. Her post read:

“ Played terribly today but at least my outfit was cute.”

Paige Spiranac was a professional golfer in 2016 at the Cactus Tour, and after failing to make it to the LPGA Tour, she retired from golf in the same year. Since then, she has taken up social media influencing as her full-time career.

Ad

Paige Spiranac shared her opinion on fan behaviour in a social media post

Paige Spiranac took to X and shared her thoughts on fan behavior at the Ryder Cup. During the biennial tournament, there were several complaints about the behavior of the US fans.

Spiranac disclosed her opinion about the same and said that the unruly behavior by fans has become a norm that should change. She added that a fan was drunk at a football game she attended and showed his vile behavior to the players.

Ad
“I’m sadly not shocked by the fan behavior at the Ryder Cup because it’s become the norm at most sporting events and in my opinion it needs to change across all sports. I was at a football game recently and this man in front of me was disgustingly drunk, yelling the most vile shit to players and opposing fans in the stands, spilling his drink everywhere, wanting to fight people, and it completely ruined the experience for me and everyone around him.”
Ad

Paige Spiranac continued,

“What was interesting was that his young (maybe 7 years old) nephew was right next to him listening to everything. At one point the kid started copying him and was yelling the same things and the family was laughing."

The Ryder Cup was finally won by the European side, who retained the trophy for a second time in a row after winning it in 2023. This year, they scored 15-13 to win the event, while last year, they scored 16.5-11.5.

In 2025, the European Ryder Cup team won three Friday foursomes matches, followed by two Friday fourballs. The Europeans also won three Saturday foursome matches and three Saturday fourballs. The Europeans won only one Singles match on Sunday.

About the author
Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef.

Know More
Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications