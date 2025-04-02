Paige Spiranac shares "new golf bag" with her 4M IG followers 

Paige Spiranac recently shared an update regarding her golf equipment collection on her Instagram. The social media sensation shared a peek into her newest golf bag with her 4 million followers.

The former professional golfer's new golf bag is a part of Swag Golf's limited edition anniversary collection. The Swagatha Stand Bag retails on the brand's official website for a whopping $399.99. Paige Spiranac's latest golf bag features modern graphic prints on the sides as well as on the ball pouch and strap.

Transitioning from an older model of Swag Golf's highly praised bags, Spiranac posted a reel on her Instagram page stocking up her new bag, along with some tips on how to properly do so. In the video, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model wore a lavender zip-up top along with matching shorts. She also rocked an open wavy hairstyle along with soft and simple makeup.

As the bag comes equipped with 5 compartments to hold golf clubs, Spiranac placed her driver, 3-wood, and putter in the topmost compartment. She firmly believes that the putter does not belong in a lower slot.

She then placed her 5-wood and 7-wood into the left-middle compartment, while her long irons went into the right compartment. The bottom slots carried Spiranac's 9-iron, 8-iron, pitching wedge, and other wedges.

Paige Spiranac completed her new set-up by draping a towel around her golf clubs. She also swapped out her old headcovers for new ones by Swag Golf. Here's a look at Spiranac's latest video that has gathered over 608 thousand views:

While most of Swag Golf's latest launch is sold out, the Swagatha Stand Bag is now available for purchase at the brand's official website, with the product shipping in 5 to 6 weeks.

What's in Paige Spiranac's golf bag?

Here's a look at Paige Spiranac's golf clubs (via Golf WRX):

Driver

Clubhead - Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond (8 degrees)

Shaft - AutoFlex SF505

3-Wood

Clubhead - Callaway Rogue ST Max (15 degrees)

Shaft - LA Golf Paige A-Series

5-Wood

Clubhead - Callaway Rogue ST Max (18 degrees)

Shaft - LA Golf Paige A-Series

7-Wood

Clubhead - Callaway Rogue ST Max (21 degrees)

Shaft - LA Golf Paige A-Series

Irons

Clubheads - Titleist CNCPT CP-04 (5 Iron to 9 Iron)

Shafts - LA Golf Paige A-Series

Wedges

Clubhead - Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (50 degrees 12F)

Shaft - LA Golf Paige A-Series

Clubhead - Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (54 degrees 14F)

Shaft - LA Golf Paige A-Series

Clubhead - Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (58 degrees 08M)

Shaft - LA Golf Paige A-Series

Putter

Clubhead - Swag Golf Prototype

Grips

Grips - Grip Master Signature Laced

