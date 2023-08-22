Paige Spiranac shares her Ryder Cup team predictions in the latest episode of 'Playing a Round with Paige'

The Ryder Cup is approaching and Paige Spiranac, like all fans, has one eye on the integration of the teams and the other on the FedEx Cup Finale. The former golfer and social media influencer even has an idea of what the American team should look like.

Spiranac shared on Tuesday her opinions about the selections that American captain Zach Johnson should make. She did so on her podcast 'Playing a Round With Paige,' in which her co-host, Samantha Marks, also gave insight into what her picks would be.

Spiranac perhaps surprised many fans by including two players from the LIV Golf circuit among her selections. Specifically, the former golfer said her six picks would be Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Cameron Young, Rickie Fowler, Keegan Bradley, and Dustin Johnson.

This was part of his reasoning behind his selections:

"If he [captain Zach Johnson] doesn't pick Brooks Koepka, he's an idiot because he has experience and he plays really well under tense circumstances ... Spieth has experienced, gels really well with the team ..."

She added:

"I like the juxtaposition of Cameron Young bombing it off the tee and then Brian Harman being really consistent and great with his wedges ... Bradley would mix really well with a ton of different players, has a very diverse game, and he just wants it so badly ... Johnson has an amazing Ryder Cup record, everyone loves him, he's not having a bad year, and he has so much experience."

Paige Spiranac also talked about Colin Morikawa. She said she would not pick him because his putting has not been at its best and his game does not give her confidence under pressure.

What was Samantha Marks' opinion about the selections?

Co-host of 'Playing a Round With Paige', Samantha Marks agreed on several names with Paige Spiranac but also had notable differences.

According to Marks, Zach Johnson should pick Brooks, Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Colin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, and Lucas Glover.

Following Marks' opinion, Paige Spiranac expressed that her co-host's selection is the closest to what will actually be seen in the competition. Even though she doesn't like some of those selections.

The American Ryder Cup team has officially announced the six players who qualified in their own right. They are Scottie Scheffler, Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, Wyndham Clark, and Xander Schauffele.

According to the point system established for the American team ranking, the next six players in the ranking are Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Cameron Young, Colin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley, and Sam Burns.

However, only the top six ranked players make the team automatically. The second sextet is freely chosen by the captain, assisted by his co-captains.