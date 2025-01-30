Paige Spiranac shares "smoking hot take" on the current state of professional golf

Social media sensation Paige Spiranac is one of the most popular names in golf. While Spiranac isn't an active professional golfer, her golf related content on social media often attracts fans. This is one reason why she boats 4 million followers on Instagram and 1 million followers on X (fka Twitter).

Recently, Spiranac spoke about the state of professional golf in a video which she uploaded on her social media handles. In the video, the 31-year-old spoke about why golf is not able to capture audiences like it once did.

"So I have a smoking hot golf take no one asked for, and we are going to talk about it anyways. So there is no secret that there has been intense discord online regarding professional golf and why it's not capturing the audience like it once did. Honestly, because there's a lot of s**t going on. We can talk about the PGA Tour vs LIV, we can talk about not having the best players in the world on tour. We can talk about shortening the schedule, we can talk about having fresh new talent in the commentary booth..."

"But golf, is at a major disadvantage compared to other sports. You don't have a personal connection to an individual golfer like you do to your hometown team. And, let's be real. Right now, with golf, this is a perfect storm. We always knew golf was going to struggle once Tiger Woods wasn't playing week in and week out," Paige Spiranac said.

Paige Spiranac further mentioned this added with other issues she mentioned meant that golf is in a rebuilding year. As per Spiranac, that's the reason why the Ryder Cup is important. She mentioned the fact that Team USA will face Team Europe in the competition makes it exciting to watch.

Lastly, Spiranac also said that professional golf is important for the growth of the sport. She spoke about how professional golf and YouTube golf go hand-in-hand. She concluded by saying she will stand with golf like she would stand by her hometown team.

Paige Spiranac recently fired back at a journalist over the professional golf vs YouTube golf debate

The debate around professional golf vs YouTube golf has been longstanding. Recently, famous golf journalist Kyle Porter spoke on the same. In a post on X, Porter highlighted that the foremost problem on the PGA Tour was that it's entertaining to watch YouTube golfers for 40 minutes compared to some pros for 400 minutes.

This post from Porter was enough to draw Paige Spiranac's response. Replying to it, the social media sensation disagreed with his view.

"Professional golf will always be king. Golf media personalities are having their moment now because there is so much division in the game. We don’t need more division by comparing YouTube golf to pro golf. They are completely different entities and need to work together to be successful. Once golf YouTube is deemed corporate it will then be uncool and people will flock to pro golf again. It’s a cycle. Rising tides lift all boats. Something I think golf is forgetting right now," Paige Spiranac wrote.

Porter responsed to Spiranac's post by asking her if he was wrong. The latter replied to him by saying that comparing YouTube golf vs pro golf will only lead to animosity. She added there is no need for more division.

