Paige Spiranac shares special message to ‘likable guy’ Scottie Scheffler after PGA Championship triumph

Paige Spiranac shared a special message for Scottie Scheffler on his remarkable victory at the 2025 PGA Championship. The American golfer registered a five-stroke win at the major concluded on Sunday, May 18, at Quail Hollow Golf Club.

Scheffler, who has won his third major title, has been phenomenal with his game in the last few years, and he maintained his dominance at last week's major. Following the event, Paige Spiranac congratulated him by sharing a post on her X account. She wrote a sweet message for the World No. 1 and called him a "likable guy." She wrote:

"Congratulations Scottie! Such a likable guy with such a likable family. Happy to see him get it done!"

Scottie Scheffler took the lead at the PGA Championship after the third round. He played a round of 71 on Sunday but still managed to win the tournament.

"I am just really proud" -Scottie Scheffler on winning the 2025 PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler started his campaign at the 2025 PGA Championship with a round of 69. He then played the next round of 68, followed by a spectacular 65 on the third day. He maintained the good game and carded another round of 71 and settled with a total score of 11-under.

In the post-round press conference, Scheffler candidly reflected upon his performance, saying, via ASAP Sports:

"I'm just really proud of the way I fought this week. I was battling my swing the first couple days. I didn't have as good a prep week as I wanted to. It was a battle out there. Teddy did a good job of keeping me in it, and Randy helped me figure out things on my swing. Morris helped get my body right. It was a real team effort this week."

Meanwhile, Harris English also had a remarkable outing on Sunday in the final round of the PGA Championship event. He played a round of 65 and jumped 34 positions on the leaderboard to settle in a tie with Bryson DeChambeau and Davis Riley for second place. Jhonattan Vegas, who took the lead in the game after the opening round, settled in T5 with JT Poston and Taylor Pendrith.

Here are the top 20 finishers at the 2025 PGA Championship:

WINNER - Scottie Scheffler (-11)

T2 - Harris English (-6)

T2 - Bryson DeChambeau (-6)

T2 - Davis Riley (-6)

T5 - Taylor Pendrith (-5)

T5 - Jhonattan Vegas (-5)

T5 - J.T. Poston (-5)

T8 - Joaquin Niemann (-4)

T8 - Ben Griffin (-4)

T8 - Denny McCarthy (-4)

T8 - Ryan Gerard (-4)

T8 - Joe Highsmith (-4)

T8 - Matt Fitzpatrick (-4)

T8 - Keegan Bradley (-4)

T8 - Jon Rahm (-4)

T8 - Si Woo Kim (-4)

T17 - Matt Wallace (-3)

T17 - Alex Noren (-3)

T19 - Sam Burns (-2)

T19 - Corey Conners (-2)

T19 - Beau Hossler (-2)

T19 - Aaron Rai (-2)

T19 - Harry Hall (-2)

T19 - Taylor Moore (-2)

T19 - Cam Davis (-2)

T19 - Adam Scott (-2)

T19 - Tony Finau (-2)

