Paige Spiranac sides with Taylor Swift after she got booed at the Super Bowl: “Lame”

Paige Spiranac was not a fan of how the crowd treated Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl. For the second consecutive year, she was in attendance to support her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Swift has drawn the ire of NFL fans who don't appreciate the screen time she gets when the Chiefs play, and fans at the Super Bowl were no different. When she was shown on the jumbotron in Ceaser's Superdome, fans relentlessly booed her.

Spiranac was furious with how the billionaire singer was treated:

"It was reported that the NFL’s brand value has increased almost 1 billion dollars since Taylor Swift started dating Kelce. The NFL is using her popularity to boost their brand. So booing Taylor Swift is lame. She was just showing up to support her significant other. The amount of times she’s shown at a game or posted on social media is out of her control."

The golf influencer specifically takes issue with directing this frustration at Swift herself. When she attends a game, she has no control over the cameras both for the jumbotron and the audience watching at home on their televisions.

Swift herself has expressed some frustration with this. She side-eyed the camera last night as boos rained down, but she also said via USA Today last year:

“I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

The Chiefs were thumped by the Philadelphia Eagles, breaking the Chiefs' and Kelce's chance at a historic three-peat after two consecutive Super Bowl wins.

Paige Spiranac doubles down on Taylor Swift take

After Paige Spiranac expressed her support for Taylor Swift, one social media user said that NFL fans don't care how much revenue the Tortured Poets Department singer brings in. They just don't want to see her at games.

However, Spiranac doubled down and added that that wasn't the point of the message. Her point was that it is no fault of the 14-time Grammy-winner that she's on-screen.

Spiranac responded:

"That wasn’t my point. People complain because she’s shown all the time. She’s shown because it helps the NFL brand. It’s not her asking for the exposure. But also more money the NFL brings in the better the product will be for the fans. None of it makes sense."

Swift has become synonymous with the Chiefs' success even though they won two Super Bowls before she started dating Travis Kelce.

Paige Spiranac came to the defense of Taylor Swift (Image via Imagn)

She is also one of the most famous women on earth, and the NFL has gained fans and money since she started coming to games, but none of that is or was Swift's deliberate choice. Paige Spiranac wants angry NFL fans to remember that.

