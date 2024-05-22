Paige Spiranac signs deal with leading talent agency to join their golf division

Paige Spiranac is one of the most well-known faces in the world of golf, thanks to the content she produces for her social media profiles. Spiranac has just taken another step forward in her career by signing a representation contract with one of the most prestigious firms in the business.

WME Sports is the new talent agency representing Paige Spiranac. According to the Sports Business Journal report, she will lead the golf division of the agency that also represents other golf-related content creators such as Good Good Good Golf and PGA Memes.

Paige Spiranac, 2019 Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic (Image via Getty).

Paige Spiranac has more than 11 million followers across all social networks, including more than four million on Instagram and more than one million on X (formerly Twitter). That makes her the golf-associated personality with the most reach in the digital universe.

WME (born WMA, William Morris Agency) is the longest-running talent agency in the world. It was founded in 1898 and has represented true legends such as Charlie Chaplin, Marilyn Monroe and Elvis Presley, among others.

Over the years, the agency has expanded its scope of activity to represent entertainers, content creators, legendary athletes, sports institutions, etc. Since 2009, WMA has been a subsidiary of Endeavor Group Holdings.

Paige Spiranac's social media career at a glance

Paige Spiranac began her career as a social media content creator while still in college. During this same period, she collaborated with specialized golf publications such as Golf Digest.

Her social media content has always been mostly associated with golf. After graduating from San Diego State University in 2015, Spiranac started his professional career. She played at the California-based Cactus Tour and achieved one victory during her rookie season.

However, she didn't pursue professional golf much longer, abandoning it months later to focus on her social media activity.

Since then, Spiranac has established herself as the golf-associated personality with the most followers across all platforms. This has led to her being sponsored by several companies such as XGolf, Dynamic Brands, PointsBet, Betsperts and Club Champion.

Her most recent sponsorship deal was with the energy drink brand JetFuel. Before signing with WME Sports, Spiranac was represented by Octagon.

Her popularity has grown steadily, expressed in the growth of her following. This has led to other major content creators seeking collaborations with her. A highlight in this regard is the several videos she has recently produced with Major champion Bryson DeChambeau.

Another highlight in her modeling career was when she posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2018. Recently, Spiranac was once again called upon to be featured in the pages of the magazine along with 51 other women who have made history within SI Swimsuit.

It was the SI Swimsuit 2024 issue, released on the occasion of the publication's 60th anniversary.