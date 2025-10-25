Paige Spiranac sports pink bodysuit as she promotes a messaging app

Paige Spiranac recently promoted a social media app on her Instagram platform. She stunned in a pink outfit while sharing details of her new partnership with over 4 million followers on the platform.The former professional golfer talked about Group Me, a text messaging app. She wore a pink bodysuit with prints of tiny red hearts on it. Spiranac rocked the sleeveless look with an open hairdo and a natural makeup look in the comfort of her room.While sharing a few snaps of herself on Instagram Stories, here's what she had to say about the app (via Instagram @_paige.renee):&quot;Some of my favorite Group Me features! Very easy to use. Can make events and polls. Easily connect with friends, family, and others. Copilot.&quot;She also shared a link to her group chat on the app. Here's a look at Paige Spiranac's latest posts promoting Group Me (via Instagram @_paige.renee):Paige Spiranac promotes a messaging app on Instagram (Image via Instagram @_paige.renee)The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model also posted a reel about the collaboration. She announced the launch of her group chat, which is called Paige's 19th Hole Hangout. Paige Spiranac asks fans for fashion advicePaige Spiranac recently used Paige's 19th Hole Hangout group chat on Group Me to ask her fans and fellow golf enthusiasts for advice on what she could wear. She shared images of three outfits and a poll to help her pick her look for the day.The group members had the option of picking between a 'sporty' look, a 'girly' outfit, and a 'country club' inspired look. A majority of her fans voted for the 'girly' look, which included a matching top and bottom with prints of cherries on them.While sharing the clips she wrote (via Instagram @_paige.renee):&quot;You know what they say…look good, feel good, play good golf! My golf girls always have my back in our @groupme chat when I need help deciding my best look for the course! And now you can join me too! I made a GroupMe chat for us⛳️ it’s called Paige’s 19th Hole Hangout. An exciting new way to interact with so many features! All you need to do is download the app GroupMe (for free) and join my group. See you there❤️ #GroupMePartner&quot;While stating that Group Me is her 'favorite way to connect' with her fans, here's a look at the post (via Instagram @_paige.renee): View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post has since gone viral on Instagram with over 42 thousand likes within a day. Fans and fellow golf enthusiasts can connect with the social media sensation on Group Me for free. Spiranac also stated that she will be sharing more pictures and content with her fans on the messaging platform.