Paige Spiranac sports pink bodysuit as she promotes a messaging app

By Lathika Krishna
Modified Oct 25, 2025 21:06 GMT
PGA: TOUR Championship - First Round - Source: Imagn
Paige Spiranac, TOUR Championship (Image via Imagn)

Paige Spiranac recently promoted a social media app on her Instagram platform. She stunned in a pink outfit while sharing details of her new partnership with over 4 million followers on the platform.

The former professional golfer talked about Group Me, a text messaging app. She wore a pink bodysuit with prints of tiny red hearts on it. Spiranac rocked the sleeveless look with an open hairdo and a natural makeup look in the comfort of her room.

While sharing a few snaps of herself on Instagram Stories, here's what she had to say about the app (via Instagram @_paige.renee):

"Some of my favorite Group Me features! Very easy to use. Can make events and polls. Easily connect with friends, family, and others. Copilot."
She also shared a link to her group chat on the app. Here's a look at Paige Spiranac's latest posts promoting Group Me (via Instagram @_paige.renee):

Paige Spiranac promotes a messaging app on Instagram (Image via Instagram @_paige.renee)
Paige Spiranac promotes a messaging app on Instagram (Image via Instagram @_paige.renee)

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model also posted a reel about the collaboration. She announced the launch of her group chat, which is called Paige's 19th Hole Hangout.

Paige Spiranac asks fans for fashion advice

Paige Spiranac recently used Paige's 19th Hole Hangout group chat on Group Me to ask her fans and fellow golf enthusiasts for advice on what she could wear. She shared images of three outfits and a poll to help her pick her look for the day.

The group members had the option of picking between a 'sporty' look, a 'girly' outfit, and a 'country club' inspired look. A majority of her fans voted for the 'girly' look, which included a matching top and bottom with prints of cherries on them.

While sharing the clips she wrote (via Instagram @_paige.renee):

"You know what they say…look good, feel good, play good golf! My golf girls always have my back in our @groupme chat when I need help deciding my best look for the course! And now you can join me too! I made a GroupMe chat for us⛳️ it’s called Paige’s 19th Hole Hangout. An exciting new way to interact with so many features! All you need to do is download the app GroupMe (for free) and join my group. See you there❤️ #GroupMePartner"
While stating that Group Me is her 'favorite way to connect' with her fans, here's a look at the post (via Instagram @_paige.renee):

The post has since gone viral on Instagram with over 42 thousand likes within a day. Fans and fellow golf enthusiasts can connect with the social media sensation on Group Me for free. Spiranac also stated that she will be sharing more pictures and content with her fans on the messaging platform.

About the author
Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in Florida, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

Edited by Lathika Krishna
