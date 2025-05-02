Paige Spiranac wore a purple and white top paired with a blue skirt for a practice session on the greens. She uploaded a short clip of herself on her Instagram account. In the video, Spiranac took a few golf shots on the greens.

The post also carried a caption with an invitation for her followers. It read:

“Come practice with me.”

Last year, Spiranac shared a tip for her fans in one of her practice videos uploaded on her Instagram handle. In the post, she asked her fans to practice with a purpose and keep track of each round. Her words read:

“One tip on how to become a better golfer⛳️ Practice with a purpose! Most golfers practice by firing through range balls with no purpose. Finding creative ways to give each shot meaning is the secret to getting better.”

She continued,

“For example I keep my stats for each round and then work on areas where I’m struggling. Right now it’s long irons. After my drills and technique work I’ll find a target out on the range for my 5 iron then go through my entire pre shot routine and keep track of how many would have landed on the green. I’ll continue to do that until I start seeing the improvements I want on the course.”

Spiranac also has a page named OnlyPaige, where she uploads golf lesson videos and shares glimpses of her life.

How was Paige Spiranac's journey from a golfer to a social media influencer?

During her early golf days, Paige Spiranac achieved several accolades, such as winning five events in Colorado's junior golf circuit. She was also among the top 20 junior players in the world and earned a scholarship from the University of Arizona. In her sophomore year, she moved to San Diego.

Following that, she joined the Cactus Tour as a professional golfer in 2016. There, she defeated Hannah O’Sullivan to win a Cactus Tour event at Queen Creek, Arizona. In the same year, she landed in 7th place at Walnut Creek in Mansfield, Texas, and she made the cutline at the Scottish Open of the LET Tour.

That year, Spiranac also played at the 2016 CoBank Colorado Women's Open to finish in ninth place and ended the year with $8,010 in career earnings. Spiranac also took a chance at qualifying for the LPGA Tour Qualifying tournament but failed to get the Tour card. After her failure, she retired from professional golf and took an interest in modeling and social media influence.

Spiranac signed a contract with Parsons Xtreme Golf and became the brand ambassador of 18Birdies. She was the brand ambassador of PointsBet and signed a contract with Mizzen + Main and Philip Stein Watches. In 2022, she was named the 'Sexiest Woman Alive' in Maxim's 2022 Hot 100 list. Currently, her Instagram has around 4 million followers.

