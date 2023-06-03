Paige Spiranac switches sports: Ignites fan frenzy with outfit that leaves the internet wild

Paige Spiranac recently seems to have changed sports and it is driving fans crazy. Her recent riveting photoshoot ignited a fan frenzy over her outfit. The golfer turned influencer managed to wow her 3.7 million followers after swapping the golf course for a basketball court.

Spiranac was seen on the basketball court, taking photos with an NBA-branded Spalding ball. Posting the photos on Instagram, she captioned them:

"Gotta love NBA finals. [Denver] Nuggets take game 1! Who do you think will end up winning?"

Of course, many fans had quite the responses. One fan said:

"We ALL won with this post."

While another was quick to comment on Paige Spiranac being single despite looking so spectacular.

"How is there not a ring on that finger!??"

Paige Spiranac is a golfer who later developed her career in social media. The 30-year-old played on the professional circuit for a year, but could never fulfil her dream of playing on the LPGA Tour.

Paige Spiranac talks about the hate she receives for her clothing choices

Spiranac is known for her unapologetic style and bold sense of fashion. This has, however, meant that she often receives hate for her outfits, especially on the greens. Speaking about her experience, she said that the judgement from other golfers was one of the reasons she stopped playing pro golf.

"From the start, it was a massive controversy I was there. There were pros, legends of the game, discussing if I belonged. People were taking bets about whether I would come in last."

Even after leaving her golf career and pursuing social media, the comments did not stop. Her way of dressing irked many, who were quick to attack her ways.

"What I produce is not that provocative. If my body makes someone uncomfortable, that’s not my problem. I’m not doing anything illegal. I’m not causing harm. I’m coming from an authentic place."

Regardless, Paige Spiranac continues to express herself on all social media platforms. She talks about the recent happenings in golf and has built a large fan base over the years.

