Paige Spiranac switches between stylish outfits in latest IG reel

Paige Spiranac is an influencer who is known for her golf-related content. Recently, she shared glimpses of a few stylish outfits on her Instagram profile.Spiranac uploaded a video on her Instagram showing three different attires. She asked the participants in her GroupMe chat to pick an outfit that looked best on her.The first outfit was called ‘sporty,’ and it was white in color. The second outfit was a two-piece called the ‘girly,’ and it was white with red prints. The third one was called ‘country club,' and it was dark brown in color. The video was posted with caption that read:&quot;You know what they say…look good, feel good, play good golf! My golf girls always have my back in our @groupme chat when I need help deciding my best look for the course! And now you can join me too! I made a GroupMe chat for us⛳️ it’s called Paige’s 19th Hole Hangout. An exciting new way to interact with so many features!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPaige Spiranac was a professional golfer, and she used to play at the Cactus Tour in 2016. She retired in the same year after failing to qualify for the LPGA Tour. Following that, she took up social media influencing as a full-time career and flaunted 4 million followers on her Instagram handle.Paige Spiranac reveals why she likes spandex clothesPaige Spiranac disclosed the reason behind choosing spandex clothes in the past. Spiranac always chose unconventional clothing despite the negative reactions from the golf world. In 2023, Spiranac joined an interview with Sports Illustrated and shared the reason behind her outfit choices.Spiranac revealed that, being a gymnast, she was comfortable in spandex clothes. She further explained that when she switched to golf, she couldn't afford the luxury of buying high-priced golf outfits and changing her wardrobe entirely. Her words were ( via NY Post):“I was a gymnast before I switched into golf. I was so comfortable wearing spandex and very little of it because that’s just what you wear when you’re wearing a leotard and you’re competing. When I switched into golf, we were struggling a little bit financially and so I didn’t have the luxury to go out and buy a whole new golf-appropriate wardrobe. And so, I wore what was in my closet which was workout clothes. That’s just how I learned to play the game.”Paige Spiranac further continued explaining how people in the golf world would judge whether an outfit included shorts or pants, or a blade collar or a real collar. She added that when people with such a mentality saw her in spandex, they judged her. She ended by stating that fashion was a big part of golf, and it was moving in the right direction.