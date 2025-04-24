Paige Spiranac teams up with 3 guys as she teases “something fun” coming up in her golf content journey

Paige Spiranac has been on a golf content journey since she walked away from professional golf. Once a highly-touted collegiate player and brief pro, she began making content around the sport she loved in lieu of playing it. Years later, she's still evolving and doing new things.

One such new thing just got teased on Spiranac's Instagram. She posted a photo with three men from Blue Tees Golf, a company that specializes in making speakers for golf.

Paige Spiranac has something up her sleeve for fans and followers (Instagram/_paige.renee)

She captioned the image:

"Something fun coming!"

Greg Makie, a videographer, Nick Gismondi, an Emmy-winning sportscaster, and Jacob Letman, an actor and golf instructor, were in the photo with the former LPGA Tour player.

They also shared a teaser image of Spiranac posing in front of the camera on a golf cart. The brand hinted at the collaboration in the caption by slyly asking fans to guess what they're working on. Spiranac commented with the eyes emoji in response.

Spiranac is often partnering with pro golfers, including Bryson DeChambeau and other golf content creators, like Grant Horvat. She's done a lot of different things in golf content creation, but fans of hers will want to stay tuned for whatever she's got planned with this company. Neither party commented on a release date for it.

Paige Spiranac back in Creator Classic

The Creator Classic debuted last season during Tour Championship week, and Paige Spiranac was a part of the field. It then returned earlier this year for the Players Championship, though the field did not include Spiranac this time.

It has been such a success that the PGA Tour is bringing it back for a third time (second in 2025). It will this time be held the night before the Truist Championship in early May.

Paige Spiranac at the Creator Classic (Image via Getty)

Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag, a Call of Duty pro, tech influencer Marques Brownlee (MKBHD), Tyler Toney of Dude Perfect, Josh Richards of the BFFs podcast, Paige Spiranac, Brad Dalke and Sean Walsh make up part of the field.

Chris Wandell, the PGA Tour's Senior Vice President of Media, said via Golfweek:

“We are excited to unveil the next iteration in the Creator Classic Series presented by YouTube, which this time welcomes prominent YouTube personalities across various genres inside the ropes alongside the golf creators our fans have come to know."

He continued:

“The series continues to attract a diverse range of fans to the PGA Tour platform, judging by the packed galleries at TPC Sawgrass and the engaged audience that watched online, and we are eager to watch it grow further at The Philadelphia Cricket Club.”

This comes after LIV Golf held its own version of the Creator Classic and a participant, Wesley Bryan, was suspended.

