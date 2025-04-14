Paige Spiranac thanks Rory McIlroy for "electric rounds of golf" at the 2025 Masters

Paige Spiranac expressed her admiration for Rory McIlroy after he won the 2025 Masters. The North Irishman won his first green jacket and completed his Career Grand Slam after an 11-year gap at Augusta National on Sunday.

McIlroy started the final round with a two-shot lead. However, he had a mixed round full of highs and lows, where he posted a score of 1-over 73 with six birdies, three bogeys, and two double bogeys. After 72 holes, he was tied with Justin Rose.

McIlroy won the green jacket on the first playoff hole against Rose with a birdie. Golf influencer Paige Spiranac took to X and wrote:

"One of the most exciting Masters. Wow! Congratulations Rory! Thank you for making today one of the most electric rounds of golf I’ve ever seen!"

Rory McIlroy entered the first major season in relatively high spirits after winning two events on the PGA Tour in the 2025 season. Spiranac predicted McIlroy to win the Masters in March. After his victory at the Players Championship, she said this was the year it was finally going to happen.

In the post-tournament press conference, Rory McIlroy said (via ASAP Sports):

"There were points in my career where I didn't know if I would have this nice garment over my shoulders, but I didn't make it easy today. I certainly didn't make it easy. I was nervous. It was one of the toughest days I've ever had on the golf course. In a funny way, I feel like the double bogey at the first sort of settled my nerves."

"And it's funny, walking to the second tee, the first thing that popped into my head was Jon Rahm a couple years ago making double and going on to win. So at least my mind was in the right place, and was at least thinking positively about it," he added.

Talking about his final round, he said that it was a "complete roller coaster." He said that the tough course conditions, like firm grass, made it feel more like a U.S. Open. He also said that he was proud of how he recovered from two double bogeys and might be the first Masters winner to make four double bogeys during the tournament.

How much has Rory McIlroy won in 2025?

Rory McIlroy has won a total of $13.6 million in prize money. His PGA Tour earnings this year have been $13.25 million. He also competed in the 2025 Hero Desert Classic, where he tied for fourth, earning $415,800.

This year, the Northern Irishman earned the most from the Players Championship, where he earned $4.5 million. He earned $4.2 million for winning the Masters and $3.6 million for winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Let's take a look at Rory McIlroy's performance and earnings in the 2025 season:

PGA TOUR Tournaments

2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am : 1st ($3,600,000)

: 1st ($3,600,000) 2025 The Genesis Invitational : T17 ($270,714)

: T17 ($270,714) 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational : T15 ($349,000)

: T15 ($349,000) 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship : 1st ($4,500,000)

: 1st ($4,500,000) 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open : T5 ($337,844)

: T5 ($337,844) 2025 Masters Tournament: 1st ($4,200,000)

DP World Tournaments

2025 Hero Dubai Desert Classic: T4 ($415,800)

