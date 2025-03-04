Paige Spiranac tries her hand at football while "in heels"

Paige Spiranac may be a golf content creator, but that doesn't stop her from venturing out into other sports. She often gives takes and posts content on social media about other sports, most notably recently sharing some pictures for the Super Bowl in early February.

Now, she's taken it a step further. As part of her recent partnership with SportsGrid TV, she did some football promo for the NFL Scouting Combine which included the former golf pro doing drills in high heels and jeans.

Spiranac did a pass-rush drill where she tried to get around large dummy blockers in her high heels. She made passes, back-pedaled in defensive back drills around blockades, did the bench press, and ran quite a lot.

Paige Spiranac did some drills for SportsGrid TV (Instagram/_paige.renee)

The former LPGA Tour star shared the reel to her Instagram story and captioned it:

"In heels lol"

Spiranac only recently joined the betting programming. In October, the brand announced that she would be their newest ambassador, and she's quickly become a star on the network.

The company posted an Instagram picture and said at the time:

"So excited to finally announce Paige Spiranac is now part of the SportsGrid TV family! Paige will lead exclusive original casino-themed programming, marking a significant expansion in SportsGrid's content offerings."

In just a few months, she's already branched out from the "casino-themed" content and into much more broad sports content with SportsGrid TV.

Paige Spiranac refuses to change outfits for golf

The golf influencer has long made waves for her outfits, many of which are not what would traditionally be seen on a golf course. Paige Spiranac inspired many others to follow suit in the golf content creation space, too.

Paige Spiranac isn't changing (Image via Imagn)

She said several months ago that she started by wearing what she had, which were largely exercise clothes that sometimes leaned into the gymnastics world. Now, it's become part of her brand, and it's not going anywhere.

Via the Daily Mail, she said:

"I grew up playing on public golf courses where guys were wearing cut-off jean shorts and tank tops, and I'd wear athletic wear."

Paige Spiranac went on:

"So when I started posting in tank tops and leggings, it blew people's minds in golf. It was just the most risqué thing that anyone could be doing. That was my first experience of this whole other world to golf. I always knew it's more of a stuffy sport but it is changing over time."

She believes her content, as well as the content of those who share the same space with her, shows the "really fun side of golf" and that it's ultimately a force for good in the sport despite some backlash at times.

