Paige Spiranac turns heads in a butterfly-themed outfit at WM Phoenix Open

Paige Spiranac turned heads in a beautiful dress as she attended the 2025 WM Phoenix Open. She attended the third round of the tournament on Friday, February 8, at TPC Scottsdale.

Passes had shared a picture of Paige Spiranac from the WM Phoenix Open. She donned a beautiful body-fitted red dress with butterfly patterns on it. She posed in the gallery wearing black sunglasses. Sharing the snap which was later reshared by Spiranac on her IG story, Passes wrote:

"Our queen @paige.renee has arrived."

Still from Paige Spiranac's Instagram story/@_paige.renee

Notably, Paige Spiranac is pretty active on Passes, a subscription-based platform. She is known for sharing golf-related content on the platform.

Meanwhile, at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open, Thomas Detry was pretty impressive with his game this week. He played the three rounds of 66, 64, and 65 and took the lead in the game at 18-under. Rasmus Hojgaard settled in a tie for second place with Daniel Berger, Jordan Spieth, and Michael Kim at 13-under.

Maverick McNealy played a round of 63 on Saturday and jumped 28 spots on the leaderboard to settle in sixth place, while Robert MacIntyre tied for seventh place with Taylor Moore and Christian Bezuidenhout. The PGA Tour event will have its finale on Sunday, February 9.

Paige Spiranac shares "happy girl" snaps on social media

Spiranac is pretty active on different social media platforms. On February 6, she posted a beautiful picture of herself from a restaurant, enjoying her meal.

She posed by the side of a table at a restaurant, looking at the food in happiness. Sharing the snaps on X (formerly Twitter) account, Spiranac wrote:

"Happy girl!"

Aside from her personal life, Paige Spiranac also often shares valuable advice related to golf and her opinions about the game. On January 30, she opened up about the pace of play and wrote:

"I’m going to say this about pace of play in professional golf. If you can’t play under 4 hours yourself then you have no room to complain👀 slow play impacts both professional and amateur golf."

She posted another post on X about a rule in AJGA to increase the speed of the game, writing:

"AJGA is a junior golf organization that had a red, yellow, green card system where after 3 holes you would get a time. Green is ahead of pace, yellow is right around time and red was behind. If you got two red cards then the group would be timed and then assessed penalties. It worked. You should be punished for slow play. It’s against the rules of the game"

Paige Spiranac enjoys an enormous fan base on different social media platforms. She has one million followers on X and four million on Instagram.

