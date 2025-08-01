  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Paige Spiranac warns fans amid surge in fake impersonator accounts

Paige Spiranac warns fans amid surge in fake impersonator accounts

By Lathika Krishna
Published Aug 01, 2025 02:33 GMT
Netflix
Paige Spiranac, Netflix's "Happy Gilmore 2" Premiere (Image via Getty)

Paige Spiranac is one of golf's most beloved influencers and has a massive social media following. She recently warned her fans and followers about an issue that many celebrities face.

Ad

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model told her fans via X to beware of the increasing number of fake accounts pretending to be her on various social media platforms. Spiranac addressed the situation directly and urged her followers to be cautious.

She also asked fans who wish to interact with her via her official channels. In the X post, Paige Spiranac wrote a sincere request accompanied by an image of herself in a minty green top. She wrote (via X @PaigeSpiranac):

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"There's so many fake accounts out there of me! The only place you can chat with me directly is here - passes.com/paigespiranac."

Here's a look at Spiranac's latest post on X (via X @PaigeSpiranac):

Ad

Paige Spiranac has gathered over a million followers on X and over four million followers on Instagram. She earned her loyal following with her eye-catching content, which consists of a blend of golf tips, fashion, her love for various sports, and posts about her day-to-day activities.

Her popularity has been a target for many scammers who try to exploit her fans by using her name. Spiranac has stressed many times the importance of using official verified channels, like her Passes profile, to protect fans from scammers.

Ad

The former professional golfer's Passes profile has three membership options for fans. The cheapest is the Par Tier, which costs $10 per month, while the most expensive is the Eagle Tier, which costs a whopping $100 per month. Her Birdie Tier membership costs $25 per month.

The mid-range and high-range memberships come with seven and 20 free Direct Messages to the social media star, respectively, while the Par Tier members have no messaging perks.

What was Paige Spiranac's role in Happy Gilmore 2?

Paige Spiranac made her debut in a Hollywood film recently. Fans had a pleasant surprise spotting her on the big screen during the premiere of the cult favorite Happy Gilmore 2

Ad

She played the role of a golf simulator assistant at a local Dick's Sporting Goods store. Her character helped Happy Gilmore rediscover his golf swing while setting the failed hockey player up with a set of golf clubs from LA Golf, a brand she endorses in real life.

Spiranac was one of the many celebrities in the movie. Scottie Scheffler and Nelly Korda also starred alongside the supermodel.

About the author
Lathika Krishna

Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Samya Majumdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications