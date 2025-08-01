Paige Spiranac warns fans amid surge in fake impersonator accounts

Paige Spiranac is one of golf's most beloved influencers and has a massive social media following. She recently warned her fans and followers about an issue that many celebrities face.The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model told her fans via X to beware of the increasing number of fake accounts pretending to be her on various social media platforms. Spiranac addressed the situation directly and urged her followers to be cautious.She also asked fans who wish to interact with her via her official channels. In the X post, Paige Spiranac wrote a sincere request accompanied by an image of herself in a minty green top. She wrote (via X @PaigeSpiranac):&quot;There's so many fake accounts out there of me! The only place you can chat with me directly is here - passes.com/paigespiranac.&quot;Here's a look at Spiranac's latest post on X (via X @PaigeSpiranac):Paige Spiranac has gathered over a million followers on X and over four million followers on Instagram. She earned her loyal following with her eye-catching content, which consists of a blend of golf tips, fashion, her love for various sports, and posts about her day-to-day activities.Her popularity has been a target for many scammers who try to exploit her fans by using her name. Spiranac has stressed many times the importance of using official verified channels, like her Passes profile, to protect fans from scammers.The former professional golfer's Passes profile has three membership options for fans. The cheapest is the Par Tier, which costs $10 per month, while the most expensive is the Eagle Tier, which costs a whopping $100 per month. Her Birdie Tier membership costs $25 per month.The mid-range and high-range memberships come with seven and 20 free Direct Messages to the social media star, respectively, while the Par Tier members have no messaging perks.What was Paige Spiranac's role in Happy Gilmore 2?Paige Spiranac made her debut in a Hollywood film recently. Fans had a pleasant surprise spotting her on the big screen during the premiere of the cult favorite Happy Gilmore 2 She played the role of a golf simulator assistant at a local Dick's Sporting Goods store. Her character helped Happy Gilmore rediscover his golf swing while setting the failed hockey player up with a set of golf clubs from LA Golf, a brand she endorses in real life.Spiranac was one of the many celebrities in the movie. Scottie Scheffler and Nelly Korda also starred alongside the supermodel.