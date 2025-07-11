Paige Spiranac warns fans of scamsters impersonating her on popular messaging platform

Paige Spiranac warned fans of scammers impersonating her on Telegram. Spiranac garnered huge social media popularity over time due to her engaging content and golf lessons. Recently, she spotted a fake account pretending to be her.

Spiranac shared a post on X alerting her followers not to entertain any Telegram account running under her name. She wrote:

“I don’t have telegram and I will never. Anyone on there claiming to be me is lying.”

This wasn't the first time Spiranac spotted a fake Telegram account using her name. She addressed a similar matter earlier this year, writing that she didn't have a telegram account and that the only way to reach out to her was through Passes. Her words read (via Marca):

“Hi just a friendly reminder I don't have a telegram or anything like that…The only place you can talk to me directly is on Passes…One reason I have my Passes account is to help eliminate any confusion with impersonators. I'm doing everything I can to crack down on these fake accounts but just know I will never have a telegram.”

According to the New York Post, in 2022, Paige Spiranac even elaborated on how to track down fake accounts. She asked her fans to avoid any account using Spiranac's name and pictures, but with zero followers. She also added that she wasn't available on WhatsApp and that any fake ID using her old photos should be avoided.

When Paige Spiranac confirmed to share more golf content on social media platforms

Paige Spiranac shared an Instagram post last year outlining her goals to produce and post more golf-related content on social media. She also explained her love-and-hate relationship with golf, writing:

“I’ve been getting asked a lot to post more golf content lol and it’s funny because this is the first year in awhile where I actually practiced hard, played some really cool courses, and fell back in love with the game❤️ I played more this year than I have in a long time and honestly playing better than ever. I’ve always loved golf but it’s been a love/hate relationship which I’m sure we can all relate to at times lol. My scores were always tied into my self worth and playing just wasn’t that much fun.”

Spiranac said she should have shared more golf-related content since she was so passionate about golf as a sport. She will continue uploading more golf content on her online platforms in the upcoming years.

Paige Spiranac's last event was the Creator Classic, which took place before the Truist Championship at the Philly Cricket Club. Spiranac played only recreational golf after 2016, and before that, she used to play on the Cactus Tour. In 2016, the diva retired from professional golf.

