Paige Spiranac x LA Golf: Unveiling Pink 'Golf Barbie' signature putter collection

Paige Spiranac and LA Golf have collaborated recently for a new set of putters. Spiranac is undoubtedly one of the most famous golfers in the country and her collaboration with one of the biggest golf brands is set to achieve massive success.

LA Golf is combining optimum technology with great style and this time they have used the epic 'Barbie' color scheme to launch their new products. They have launched two next generations carbon putters with a pink color scheme. The product will be a limited edition one and Spiranac is the ambassador for it.

The products will be available on the official LA Golf website till August 25, 2023. The limited edition products are truly distinctive in their features and offer ease of handling. They feature a pink theme with an all-carbon finish with additional pick tungsten screws.

The design is inspired by the newly released movie 'Barbie' which has created a whirlwind in the domestic and international box office. The famous influencer Paige Spiranac was extremely glad to announce the new collaboration and is looking forward to endorsing them.

The new 'Barbie' limited edition products offered by LA Golf are similar to their highest-selling products, the 'Bel-Air' and the 'Malibu'. These products were launched in March and quickly rose to fame with their lost face technology and an enlarged sweet spot.

Paige Spiranac took to Instagram to announce her new collaboration

The influential golfer Paige Spiranac has a massive following on social media with over 3.8 million followers. The American golfer is the official ambassador of the new LA Golf products and was seen endorsing them on her social media.

The 30-year-old uploaded an Instagram post to announce the line of the 'Barbie' themed products and stated.

"Golf Barbie I’ve always loved the color pink and asked @lagolf if they could make me pink shafts. They delivered and now you can get them too! They just came out with their Paige Signature Pink Series!"

Spiranac stated in her caption:

"And these aren’t just for the girls. The wood, hybrid, and iron shafts each have unique flight profiles, tailored spin, and launch characteristics (High, Mid, Low) suiting all swing types and swing speeds."

LA Golf is now regarded as one of the best manufacturers of Golf accessories and logistics. Their new pink-themed products are speculated to create a massive impression in the putter market and create a better market share for them.