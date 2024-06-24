"Part of me wants him to miss the putt"- Scottie Scheffler opens up on friendship vs. rivalry battle against Tom Kim at the Travelers Championship

Scottie Scheffler's performance on the PGA Tour has been nothing short of phenomenal, as he picked up his sixth title of the year at the 2024 Travelers Championship. Scheffler had to fight for the win as he went up against his friend Tom Kim in a play-off.

Kim and Scheffler both finished their campaigns with a score of -22, which put them in an intense playoff. Scheffler managed to par the 18th hole that was set up for the play-off. Kim, however, was not so lucky, as he bogeyed his shot after landing it in a bunker.

Kim, the 22-year-old golfer, took the loss in good stride, and was appreciative of Scottie Scheffler's victory. Speaking about playing against his good friend, Scheffler detailed the importance of separating friendship and rivalry while on course. He said:

"We had fun out there today. Its fun competing against your friends, but at the same time its difficult. A part of me wants him to miss the putt and a part of me wants him to make the putt. When I seem him make a bogey in the playoff hole, it hurts because that's my friend and its not a great feeling."

Courtesy of the defeat, Tom Kim is still chasing his fourth victory on the PGA Tour. Scheffler, on the other hand, joined Tiger Woods to become one of the very few golfers to take six or more wins in one season. Moreover, he made history by becoming the second golfer to win six times on the PGA Tour prior to July, behind only Arnold Palmer.

Scottie Scheffler praises Tom Kim's putting skills at the Travelers Championship

The play-off hole was an intense one for Tom Kim, who needed to make par to stay in contention for the Travelers Championship win. Despite his ball landing in a bunker, Kim kept his cool and managed to putt a good ball. While he did not win the play-off, he certainly earned praises from Scottie Scheffler.

Speaking in the video above, Scheffler said:

"He should remember that the putt he made on 18 was pretty special. He's a great player and a great champion. He's got a habit of making those putts when it really matters. I think of a guy that young already winning three times out here. He's got the right attitude to play here for a really long time."

Recently, Scheffler and Kim also celebrated their birthday, which falls on the same day, June 21. The pair have a tradition of eating pizza on their birthday, and they honored that by visiting one of Connecticut’s best known pizza joints.

Tom Kim has committed to playing the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic, his ninth tournament in a row. Scottie Scheffler however, will be taking a break and is expected to play directly at the 152nd Open.