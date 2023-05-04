Patrick Mahomes and Steph Curry headline the newest edition of Capital One's The Match

The eighth edition of Capital One's The Match will feature no professional golfer. It’s going to be a battle between soFme of the most prominent names in the NFL and NBA.

The eighth edition of the made-for-TV event will be played on Thursday, June 29. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors will compete against the Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in Wynn Las Vegas.

The Match will have 12 holes and TNT will broadcast it.

Curry previously participated in Capital One's exhibition event in the third season alongside Peyton Manning in November 2020 against Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley.

Mahomes was last seen in the seventh edition of the sixth Match in June 2022. The sixth edition was a faceoff between NFL quarterbacks as Mahomes teamed up with Josh Allen against Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

The format of The Match next month is yet to be announced.

What happened in the seventh edition of Capital One's The Match?

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, and Justin Thomas prepare to play from the first tee during the seventh edition of The Match

The seventh edition of Capital One's The Match took place between Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas on December 10 at Pelican Golf Club, Florida. The Thomas-Spieth duo triumphed over Rory-Tiger by 3&2 in a 12-hole format.

Tiger was making a comeback after months of break from golf due to injury and he started well with a birdie. The Presidents Cup duo were very dominant throughout the event and didn't have much difficulty in sealing the match in their favor.

History of Capital One's The Match

Capital One's The Match is a charity event played by some of the most famous sports personalities. So far, there have been seven editions of the event with names from golf, the NBA, and the NFL battling against each other.

The first edition of The Match was played back in 2018 and was titled The Match: Tiger vs. Phil. The purse size for the event was $9 million and the winner would get the entire amount.

Mickelson beat Tiger Woods after playing 22 holes, including four playoff holes. Initially, the plan was to make the event pay-per-view by Turner Sports. However, due to technical problems, they had to stream it for free and Turner provided refunds.

The second edition, Champions For Charity happened in May 2020, where Tiger and Peyton Manning bested Mickelson and Tom Brady 1-up. In the third edition, which took place in December that year, Mickelson and Charles Barkley beat Curry and Manning 4&3.

Like the previous year, 2021 also had two editions of Capital One's charity event. The fourth edition of The Match resulted in the duo of Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers beating Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady 3 and 2.

In the fifth edition, Bryson vs. Brooks, Brooks Koepka beat Bryson DeChambeau 5 and 3.

The sixth edition took place in June last year with Brady/ Aaron Rodgers beating Allen/Mahomes 1 up.

