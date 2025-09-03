Patrick Reed confirms himself for Asian Tour event with special message

Patrick Reed confirmed his presence at the Asian Tour event called the Hong Kong Open with a special message. The tournament is co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour, and it will take place from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2 at the Hong Kong Golf Club, flaunting a $2 million purse.

Recently, Reed shared an Instagram story and verified his participation in the event. In the story, Reed could be seen along with Bubba Watson and Taichi Kho with the background of the Link Hong Kong Open. The story was captioned with:

“We can't wait to be back.”

Patrick Reed ( via Patrick Reed's Instagram story)

This season, Reed played four DP World Tour tournaments with two top 10 finishes at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic (T10) and the Ras al Khaimah Championship (T8), respectively. He also played full-fledged in the LIV Golf league, and his only victory came at LIV Golf Dallas.

What did Patrick Reed say after his last win at the 2025 LIV Golf Dallas?

Patrick Reed joined the post-tournament press conference after winning LIV Golf Dallas at the Maridoe Golf Club. The victory marked Reed's first LIV Golf win in his 41st start, and he won in his home state, Texas. Post the win, he spoke a little bit about his performance, saying:

“I don't like hearing those numbers, that it took me 41 times just to win out here. It took too long I felt like, but to check two things off and only win for the first time on LIV and also doing it in my home state means a lot. It's just been I felt like a long time coming to win out here. I felt like the game has been solid. Even like today, you always deal with adversity throughout every tournament you play.”

Reed continued to share his experience of playing at the Maridoe Golf Club.

“The golf course was a pure test out there. If you hit a poor golf shot you'd struggle and have to figure out a way to make par. But if you hit quality golf shots you were rewarded around this place. Unfortunately I honestly felt like I hit a lot of quality golf shots, just the putter was flat and I didn't really make anything beside hitting it close there on the first hole. From that point on, I couldn't quite figure out the speed, didn't really have it dialed,” he added.

Patrick Reed won with a total score of 6 under. He shot 5 under in the first round of the LIV Golf Dallas with two birdies and one eagle on the front nine and two birdies on the back nine. Followed by a 4 under in the second round of the tournament with four birdies on the front nine and two birdies on the back nine. The third round saw a 3 over with two birdies on the front nine and no birdies on the back nine.

