Patton Kizzire clears his side after meltdown at the Valspar Championship - "Unacceptable"

Patton Kizzire has apologized for his behavior at last week's Valspar Championship. He accepted that it wasn't his putter's fault and that losing his cool was unacceptable.

Ad

Kizzire is a three-time winner on the PGA Tour and was in Innisbrook last week for the Valspar Championship. However, during the second round of the event, he kicked his putter after missing a five-foot putt. Following the incident, he withdrew from the event, citing a back injury. However, his behavior was widely criticized by fans.

On Monday, March 24, Kizzire shared a video on social media to apologize for his behavior.

Ad

Trending

"I just want to address the situation in the Valspar Championship last week," he said. "I wasn't feeling well and I certainly lost my cool. It wasn't my putter's fault. I just lost my cool and it's unacceptable. I'm looking forward to being a better version of myself and I appreciate you guys understanding."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Last September, Kizzire claimed his third PGA Tour win at the Procore Championship but has failed to make an impression since then, missing eight cuts.

As for the Valspar Championship, Viktor Hovland posted a one-shot win over Justin Thomas to end his title drought. For the uninitiated, he hadn't won on the PGA Tour since the Tour Championship 2023.

When will Patton Kizzire play next?

Patton Kizzire lines up a putt on the 15th green during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Patton Kizzire will next compete at the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025, scheduled to be played from Thursday, March 27, to Sunday, March 30, at Memorial Park Golf Course.

Ad

The Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 will feature several popular names preparing for the Masters Tournament. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will be looking to win after a runner-up finish last year. Rory McIlroy, who is in great form, has also registered for this week's event.

So far this season, Kizzire has missed six cuts and made the cut only at the Sentry 2025.

Here's a look at Patton Kizzire's results this season:

The Sentry - T40 (70, 69, 67, 72)

Sony Open in Hawaii - CUT (69, 69)

The American Express - CUT (72, 67, 70)

WM Phoenix Open - CUT (74, 69)

Mexico Open at VidantaWorld - CUT (70, 70)

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - CUT (68, 70)

The Players Championship - CUT (73, 73)

Valspar Championship - CUT (71, 72)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback