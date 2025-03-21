Patton Kizzire takes anger off on his putter before withdrawing from the Valspar Championship 2025

Patton Kizzire hit his golf club on the ground in anger before withdrawing from the 2025 Valspar Championship. The American golfer struggled with his back during the opening round of this week's PGA Tour event on Thursday, March 20. He played a game on a few holes before deciding to quit.

Nuclr Golf shared a video on its X (formerly Twitter) account of Patton Kizzire. He seemed frustrated with his game and threw his club on the course. Sharing the video, Nuclr Golf wrote:

"A putter punt from Patton Kizzire 🏈🏌️‍♂️ He went on to WD from the Valspar due to a back injury"

Patton Kizzire only played eight holes on Thursday and then withdrew from the competition. He started the game on the tenth with a bogey and then added two more bogeys on the 15th and 16th.

However, he is not the only one who withdrew from the competition. Charley Hoffman also withdrew from the Valspar Championship after playing eight holes because of a back injury. He made a bogey on the first and a double bogey on the 16th.

Meanwhile, prior to the start of the competition, Paul Waring withdrew from the competition because of a shoulder injury. PGA Tour Communications shared the news on its X (formerly Twitter) account, writing:

"Paul Waring is a WD (shoulder) prior to the start of his first round of the Valspar Championship. The field is 154 players."

The Valspar Championship is a regular PGA Tour event and has a cutline after 36 holes.

A look into Patton Kizzire's performance in 2025

Kizzire has so far played in seven PGA Tour events this season but struggled in most of them. He could only make the cut in one event and has missed the cut in six back-to-back events. He started the season at The Sentry, where he played the four rounds of 70, 69, 67, and 72 and settled in T40 place.

Here is the result of all the tournaments Patton Kizzire played in 2025:

The Sentry

Result: T40

Score: 70, 69, 67, 72 (-14)

Total: 278

Earnings: $81,000

Sony Open in Hawaii

Result: CUT

Score: 69, 69 (-2)

Total: 138

The American Express

Result: CUT

Score: 72, 67, 70 (-7)

Total: 209

WM Phoenix Open

Result: CUT

Score: 74, 69 (+1)

Total: 143

Mexico Open at Vidanta World

Result: CUT

Score: 70, 70 (-2)

Total: 140

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Result: CUT

Score: 68, 70 (-4)

Total: 138

THE PLAYERS Championship

Result: CUT

Score: 73, 73

Total: 146

Meanwhile, this week's Valspar Championship opening round was suspended due to darkness, and some players are yet to complete their games. Following the Thursday game, Keith Mitchell took the lead in a tie with Jacob Bridgeman, Stephan Jaeger, Sami Valimaki, and Ricky Castillo.

