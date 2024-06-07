“Payton Manning & Rory McIlroy have agreed to give you $20 million”: Chris Pratt promises handsome reward for a fan on one condition

Chris Pratt has promised a handsome reward for the fan who sends him a clip of his greatest moment in golf. Further, he mentioned that Peyton Manning and Rory McIlroy have agreed to give $20 million if someone gets that video to him.

Pratt was among many stars who participated in the Workday Golden Cub Pro-Am, which took place on Wednesday, June 5, ahead of the Memorial Tournament. He played alongside former NFL star Peyton Manning and multi-major champion Rory McIlroy.

On Thursday, June 6, Chris Pratt shared a video on his social media accounts where he revealed that he chipped in for a birdie on the fifth hole at Muirfield Village in Dublin. He added that the crowd went wild when he did so, terming it the greatest moment of his golf career. Unfortunately, he didn't have a video of that moment.

"Who was in the crowd and who took a video, if you have a video, post it and tag me," he said. "And I want to repost it, and I will give you a handsome reward. You will be getting a special treat directly from me, yet to be determined.

"Peyton Manning was also playing with me in that group, I think I was playing with Rory McIlroy. So if you were filming that, you'll get something Peyton and Rory have each agreed to, give you 20 million dollars in cash," he continued.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star jokingly added that it was an unverified claim, but that's what he had heard.

"So get me that video me chipping it on number five, please," he concluded.

"It’s been a lot of fun," Chris Pratt plays Pro-Am alongside Rory McIlroy and Peyton Manning ahead of the Memorial Tournament

On Wednesday, many celebrities turned up at Muirfield Village for the Workday Golden Cub Pro-Am ahead of the Memorial Tournament. Chris Pratt said he knew what to expect. He added that although he wasn't a pro golfer, he had a lot of fun.

"Rory is great, so nice, so gracious and playing with Peyton Manning, it’s just cool man. It’s good to be here," he was quoted as saying via NBC.

Besides Pratt and Manning, the other names included actor Rob Lowe, former NFL quarterback Steve Young, Memorial Honoree Juli Inkster, and baseball legend Buster Posey.

The Memorial Tournament is the seventh signature event of the PGA Tour 2024 season and will conclude on Sunday, June 9.