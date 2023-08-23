“Peak Tiger” – Fans react to best of Tiger Woods’ 28 at the 2007 Tour Championship

Tiger Woods stands out as one of the most successful players in the history of the Tour Championship, having secured victory in the tournament three times. His first triumph at East Lake took place in 2007.

In the 2007 Tour Championship, Woods created havoc in the second round when he shot 28 in the front nine with the help of five birdies and an eagle. He ended up shooting 7-under 63.

The PGA Tour recently shared a video of Woods at 28 on the front nine in the 2007 Tour Championship, leaving fans in awe of the American. Many fans replied to the post to shower their praise on the veteran.

Tiger Woods' wins at the FedEx Cup

The 15-time major winner has registered two wins at the FedEx Cup. He first won the inaugural championship in 2007 and then again in 2009.

Tiger Woods entered the tournament as the top-ranked player and had 100,000 points during the regular season. Notably, he did not participate in the Barclays (now recognized as the FedEx St. Jude Championship) that year.

Woods made his FedEx Cup debut at the Deutsche Bank Championship and ended as joint runner-up after aggregating at 14-under and receiving 3,733 points. At the BMW Championship, Tiger shot a remarkable 22-under over four days, surpassing Aarno Baddely by a margin of two shots.

During the final event of that year's FedEx Cup, Woods showcased impeccable form, finishing at an impressive 23-under after 72 holes. He secured victory with an eight-stroke lead over Zach Johnson and Mark Calcavecchia. He had collected 123,033 points after two wins and claimed his first-ever FedEx Cup.

Two years later, Tiger was once again No. 1 in the standings ahead of the FedEx Cup with 3341 points. He finished runner-up at the Barclays and stayed at the top of the standings.

Tiger Woods ended at T11 at the Deutsche Bank Championship, and Stricker displaced him at the top of the standings. He dominated at the BMW Championship and made a course record of 62 in the third round. He finished the event at 19-under to beat Jim Furyk and Marc Leishman by eight strokes.

With only the Tour Championship left that year, Woods was again at the top of the standings after the point reset. Phil Mickelson beat him by three strokes at East Lake after aggregating at 9-under. He held the record for most FedEx Cup titles until last year when McIlroy claimed his third.

47-year-old Tiger Woods hasn't played in the FedEx Cup since 2020 due to injury struggles. He is currently out of action as he is rehabilitating from subtalar fusion surgery.