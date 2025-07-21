  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Scottie Scheffler
  • “Peak Tiger Woods for now” - 2x European Tour winner gets candid about Scottie Scheffler’s comparison to 15x major champ

“Peak Tiger Woods for now” - 2x European Tour winner gets candid about Scottie Scheffler’s comparison to 15x major champ

By Ankita Yadav
Published Jul 21, 2025 12:54 GMT
Scottie Scheffler
Scottie Scheffler and Tiger Woods (Image via Getty)

Scottie Scheffler won the fourth major of his career at the recently concluded The Open Championship. He extended his third-round lead after playing a round of 68 in the final and won the event.

Ad

Following his win, two-time Europe Tour winner Byeong Hun An congratulated the American golfer by resharing a post from 2024 in which he compared Scottie Scheffler's game to 15-time major winner Tiger Woods.

"I don’t care what anyone says, Scottie this season was as good as one of Tiger’s best seasons on tour," he wrote.

Hun An reshared his old post with a caption:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"it’s aging nicely"
Ad

A fan in the comment section asked him:

"Who would you put money on in a hypothetical matchup: peak Tiger or peak Scottie?"
Ad

To which, Hun An replied:

"Peak Tiger for now"
Ad

Scottie Scheffler has won four majors in the last three years. His maiden win came at the Masters in 2022, and he won it again in 2024. This season, he has won the PGA Championship and also the Open Championship.

Tiger Woods won his maiden major in 1997 at the Masters, and then in 1999, he won the PGA Championship. He had his best season in 2000, when he won three majors, including the PGA Championship, US Open, and The Open Championship. In 2001, he won the Masters. He has won 15 majors in his career, including five Masters, four PGA Championships, three US Opens, and three The Open Championships.

Ad

Scottie Scheffler joins a rare stat with Tiger Woods after The Open win

Scottie Scheffler has won The Open Championship by four strokes, and earlier this year he won the PGA Championship by five strokes. He joined an elite club of Tiger Woods and Ben Hogan to win multiple majors by four shots or more in the same season.

Ad

Golf analyst Justin Ray shared the stats on X, writing:

"Players to win multiple majors by 4 shots or more in the same season, since first Masters held in 1934, Ben Hogan, 1953, Tiger Woods, 2000 Scottie Scheffler, 2025"
Ad

Scheffler has won all four majors by three or more strokes. He registered a three-stroke win in the 2022 Masters over Rory McIlroy, and then in 2024, he won the major by four strokes.

Speaking of his fourth major win at the Open 2025, the World No. 1 said, via Asap Sports:

"It's a very special feeling. It takes a lot of work to get to this point in my career. This was a tough week. It was challenging. The golf course was playing really tough, and I had to focus very hard over the course of the weekend. Really the only blemish over the last 36 holes was the double on 8, but did a good job of resetting and coming back with a birdie on 9."

Harris English settled in second place at the Open, followed by Chris Gotterup in third place. Wyndham Clark tied for fourth with Matt Fitzpatrick and Haotong Li.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications