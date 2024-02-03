Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024 Celebrities list: List of all the stars who participated

By Saivee Phatak
Modified Feb 03, 2024 14:07 GMT
AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Round Two
Amateur James Gorman, right, and Justin Rose of England during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Image via Getty)

The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is in full swing at the Pebble Beach Links Course, California. The tournament is the second signature event of the 2024 PGA Tour season and boasts a prize purse of $20 million. The tournament follows an unconventional format, as it is a mixture of pro golfers and amateur golfers sharing the same stage.

The total field for the tournament is 160 golfers, with 80 of them being pro golfers and 80 being amateurs (celebrity golfers). Pros and amateurs team up in pairs and play the first two rounds of the tournament together. The pros then advance to the weekend and play as individuals.

Every year, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am sees a host of celebrity golfers and this year is no different. The likes of Tom Brady, Josh Allen, Sean Mitchell and Aaron Rodgers are just a few names who are a part of the list of golfers teeing off this week.

Meanwhile, the field of pro golfers is also full of formidable players, including the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland.

Full list of celebrity golfers at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Following is the full list of celebrity golfers at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am:

  1. David Abeles
  2. Josh Allen
  3. Herb Allen
  4. Charlie Allen
  5. Nikesh Arora
  6. Harris Barton
  7. Pat Battle
  8. Ernesto Bertarelli
  9. Tom Brady
  10. Geoff Couch
  11. Murray Demo
  12. Dermot Desmond
  13. David Dorman
  14. Ping Duan
  15. Egon Durban
  16. Neal Elattrache
  17. Larry Fitzgerald Jr
  18. Stuart Francis
  19. Julie Frist
  20. Pau Gasol
  21. David Gill
  22. James Gorman
  23. David Grain
  24. Pascal Grizot
  25. Donald Harrison
  26. David Hudson
  27. BJ Jenkins
  28. Greg Johnson
  29. Lal Karsanbhai
  30. Jim Kavanaugh
  31. Chris Kempczinski
  32. Joe Kernen
  33. David Kohler
  34. Josh Kroenke
  35. Ron Kruszewski
  36. Thomas Laffont
  37. Ryan Lance
  38. Gregg Lemkau
  39. Annesley MacFarlane
  40. Doug Mackenzie
  41. Michael McCarthy
  42. Phillip McCrorie
  43. Jeff McElfresh
  44. Sean Mitchell
  45. Shantanu Narayen
  46. Anthony Noto
  47. Todd Penegor
  48. Greg Penner
  49. Fred Perpall
  50. Rich Petit
  51. Hank Plain
  52. Buster Posey
  53. Stephen Reyes
  54. Jeff Rhodes
  55. Condoleezza Rice
  56. Chuck Robbins
  57. Aaron Rodgers
  58. Dan Rose
  59. Jin Roy Ryu
  60. Jamie Sahara
  61. Vivek Sankaran
  62. Alex Smith
  63. Ryan Smith
  64. George Solich
  65. David Solomon
  66. Steve Squeri
  67. George Still
  68. Lee Styslinger III
  69. Jerry Tarde
  70. Nate Taylor
  71. Joe Ucuzoglu
  72. Heidi Ueberroth
  73. Jonathan Vander Ark
  74. Andrew Wilson
  75. Julie Wirth
  76. Rick Wurster
  77. Geoff Yang
  78. Jerry Yang
  79. Steve Young
  80. Patrick Zalupski

After round 2 of the tournament, Ludvig Aberg, Thomas Deitry and Scottie Scheffler are in joint lead.

Edited by Luke Koshi
