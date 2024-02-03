The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is in full swing at the Pebble Beach Links Course, California. The tournament is the second signature event of the 2024 PGA Tour season and boasts a prize purse of $20 million. The tournament follows an unconventional format, as it is a mixture of pro golfers and amateur golfers sharing the same stage.

The total field for the tournament is 160 golfers, with 80 of them being pro golfers and 80 being amateurs (celebrity golfers). Pros and amateurs team up in pairs and play the first two rounds of the tournament together. The pros then advance to the weekend and play as individuals.

Every year, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am sees a host of celebrity golfers and this year is no different. The likes of Tom Brady, Josh Allen, Sean Mitchell and Aaron Rodgers are just a few names who are a part of the list of golfers teeing off this week.

Meanwhile, the field of pro golfers is also full of formidable players, including the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland.

Full list of celebrity golfers at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Following is the full list of celebrity golfers at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am:

David Abeles Josh Allen Herb Allen Charlie Allen Nikesh Arora Harris Barton Pat Battle Ernesto Bertarelli Tom Brady Geoff Couch Murray Demo Dermot Desmond David Dorman Ping Duan Egon Durban Neal Elattrache Larry Fitzgerald Jr Stuart Francis Julie Frist Pau Gasol David Gill James Gorman David Grain Pascal Grizot Donald Harrison David Hudson BJ Jenkins Greg Johnson Lal Karsanbhai Jim Kavanaugh Chris Kempczinski Joe Kernen David Kohler Josh Kroenke Ron Kruszewski Thomas Laffont Ryan Lance Gregg Lemkau Annesley MacFarlane Doug Mackenzie Michael McCarthy Phillip McCrorie Jeff McElfresh Sean Mitchell Shantanu Narayen Anthony Noto Todd Penegor Greg Penner Fred Perpall Rich Petit Hank Plain Buster Posey Stephen Reyes Jeff Rhodes Condoleezza Rice Chuck Robbins Aaron Rodgers Dan Rose Jin Roy Ryu Jamie Sahara Vivek Sankaran Alex Smith Ryan Smith George Solich David Solomon Steve Squeri George Still Lee Styslinger III Jerry Tarde Nate Taylor Joe Ucuzoglu Heidi Ueberroth Jonathan Vander Ark Andrew Wilson Julie Wirth Rick Wurster Geoff Yang Jerry Yang Steve Young Patrick Zalupski

After round 2 of the tournament, Ludvig Aberg, Thomas Deitry and Scottie Scheffler are in joint lead.