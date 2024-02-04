Pebble Beach Pro course record: Who holds the best score?

Wyndham Clark fired a 12-under 60 in the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, breaking the record for the lowest score at Pebble Beach. Previously, Tom Kite, David Duval, Patrick Cantlay, and Matthias Schwab shared the lowest course record of 62 at the event. Hurly Long of Texas Tech University held the overall course record at Pebble Beach when he shot a 61 at the Carmel Cup in 2017.
Clark was sitting at joint 23rd at 5-under ahead of the Saturday round before he sank nine birdies, two eagles, and a bogey to take a single-stroke lead after 54 holes.
Ludvig Aberg was placed in solo second after shooting a bogey-free 67 on the third day at Pebble Beach. Farmers Insurance Open winner Matthieu Pavon shot 66 and was two strokes back.
Tee times for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, round 4 explored
Here are the complete tee time details for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, round 4:
Hole 1
- 10:45 am - Jordan Spieth, Taylor Montgomery
- 10:56 am - Tom Kim, Sam Ryder, Adam Hadwin
- 11:07 am - Corey Conners, Ben An, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 11:18 am - Seamus Power, Tommy Fleetwood, S.H. Kim
- 11:29 am - Luke List, Alex Noren, Denny McCarthy
- 11:40 am - J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk, Sepp Straka
- 11:51 am - Erik van Rooyen, Cam Davis, Sahith Theegala
- 12:02 pm - Emiliano Grillo, Adam Scott, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 12:13 pm - Peter Malnati, Collin Morikawa, Beau Hossler
- 12:24 pm - Patrick Cantlay, Eric Cole, Si Woo Kim
- 12:35 pm - Sam Burns, Justin Rose, Keegan Bradley
- 12:46 pm - Tom Hoge, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler
- 12:57 pm - Mark Hubbard, Thomas Detry, Jason Day
- 1:08 pm - Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Aberg, Matthieu Pavon
Hole 10
- 10:45 am - Maverick McNealy, Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar
- 10:56 am - Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Moore, Adam Svensson
- 11:07 am - Brandon Wu, Nick Hardy, Tony Finau
- 11:18 am - Rickie Fowler, Adam Schenk, Keith Mitchell
- 11:29 am - Brian Harman, Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun
- 11:40 am - Kevin Yu, Ben Griffin, Viktor Hovland
- 11:51 am - Brendon Todd, Russell Henley, Lee Hodges
- 12:02 pm - Matt Fitzpatrick, Lucas Glover, Greyson Murray
- 12:13 pm - Max Homa, Rory McIlroy, Sungjae Im
- 12:24 pm - Cameron Young, Hideki Matsuyama, Mackenzie Hughes
- 12:35 pm - Stephan Jaeger, Nick Taylor, Alex Smalley
- 12:46 pm - Harris English, Hayden Buckley, Davis Riley
- 12:57 pm - Patrick Rodgers, Nick Dunlap