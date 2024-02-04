Pebble Beach Pro course record: Who holds the best score?

Wyndham Clark fired a 12-under 60 in the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, breaking the record for the lowest score at Pebble Beach. Previously, Tom Kite, David Duval, Patrick Cantlay, and Matthias Schwab shared the lowest course record of 62 at the event. Hurly Long of Texas Tech University held the overall course record at Pebble Beach when he shot a 61 at the Carmel Cup in 2017.

Clark was sitting at joint 23rd at 5-under ahead of the Saturday round before he sank nine birdies, two eagles, and a bogey to take a single-stroke lead after 54 holes.

Ludvig Aberg was placed in solo second after shooting a bogey-free 67 on the third day at Pebble Beach. Farmers Insurance Open winner Matthieu Pavon shot 66 and was two strokes back.

Tee times for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, round 4 explored

Here are the complete tee time details for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, round 4:

Hole 1

10:45 am - Jordan Spieth, Taylor Montgomery

10:56 am - Tom Kim, Sam Ryder, Adam Hadwin

11:07 am - Corey Conners, Ben An, Nicolai Hojgaard

11:18 am - Seamus Power, Tommy Fleetwood, S.H. Kim

11:29 am - Luke List, Alex Noren, Denny McCarthy

11:40 am - J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk, Sepp Straka

11:51 am - Erik van Rooyen, Cam Davis, Sahith Theegala

12:02 pm - Emiliano Grillo, Adam Scott, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:13 pm - Peter Malnati, Collin Morikawa, Beau Hossler

12:24 pm - Patrick Cantlay, Eric Cole, Si Woo Kim

12:35 pm - Sam Burns, Justin Rose, Keegan Bradley

12:46 pm - Tom Hoge, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler

12:57 pm - Mark Hubbard, Thomas Detry, Jason Day

1:08 pm - Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Aberg, Matthieu Pavon

Hole 10

10:45 am - Maverick McNealy, Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar

10:56 am - Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Moore, Adam Svensson

11:07 am - Brandon Wu, Nick Hardy, Tony Finau

11:18 am - Rickie Fowler, Adam Schenk, Keith Mitchell

11:29 am - Brian Harman, Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun

11:40 am - Kevin Yu, Ben Griffin, Viktor Hovland

11:51 am - Brendon Todd, Russell Henley, Lee Hodges

12:02 pm - Matt Fitzpatrick, Lucas Glover, Greyson Murray

12:13 pm - Max Homa, Rory McIlroy, Sungjae Im

12:24 pm - Cameron Young, Hideki Matsuyama, Mackenzie Hughes

12:35 pm - Stephan Jaeger, Nick Taylor, Alex Smalley

12:46 pm - Harris English, Hayden Buckley, Davis Riley

12:57 pm - Patrick Rodgers, Nick Dunlap