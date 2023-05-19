PENALTY: Cameron Young handed a 2-stroke penalty at 2023 PGA Championship

It is bad news for Cameron Young, as he has been hit with a two-shot penalty at the 2023 PGA Championship. The penalty ensued after Young failed to return his marker back to the original spot on the 16th hole.

On his seventh hole of the day, Young putted close to the hole and then proceeded to mark the ball. Since the marker was in the way of his pairings, Tommy Fleetwood and Hideki Matsuyama, he moved it one club length to the side. Unfortunately for Young, he forgot to put it back to its original position before making par.

Young breached Rule 15.3, playing from a wrong place, and incurred a general penalty of two strokes. Since then, Young has been trying to overcome his setback. In his second round, he has managed to make three birdies in six holes.

What does the two-stroke penalty at the 2023 PGA Championship mean for Cameron Young?

Young finished his round with a rough 74. The PGA Championship Rules Committee said (via ESPN):

"After the other players completed the hole, Young failed to move the ball-marker back to its original position. As a result, when he replaced the ball and holed out, Young had played from a wrong place and incurred the General Penalty (two strokes) for breaching Rule 15.3."

With the two-stroke penalty that Cameron Young is facing, he is projected to finish with an eight above par. The cut-off, on the other hand, is projected to be at six over par. To make the cut, Young will have to produce a spectacular second round- and hope for the best.

Young finished T3 at last year's PGA Championship and currently sits at World No. 15 on the Official World Golf Ranking Points. Cameron Young has had a rather average 2023 season so far. He did, however, finish seventh at the Masters.

The PGA Championship's Oak Hill Country Club course is proving to be a tough one. Only a handful of golfers out of the talented field of 156 have managed to stay below par after the first round.

As the second round gets underway, Bryson DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler, and Corey Conners hold the top 3 spots on the leaderboard.

