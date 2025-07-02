“People tell you, you should die on the internet”: Max Homa reveals why he quit social media

Max Homa has revealed the real reason he’s stepped away from social media. Speaking ahead of the 2025 John Deere Classic, the PGA Tour pro admitted he’s taken a break due to the negativity and personal attacks he often receives online, especially on Twitter (X).

Homa, who has over 750,000 followers on Instagram, said the level of hate has become too overwhelming and energy-draining to deal with regularly.

“Twitter or X or whatever is an awful, awful place. It took me a while to catch on to how impactful that can be and how much of a waste of energy,” Homa said.

While Homa acknowledged he misses connecting with fans online, he explained that the constant stream of hateful comments, many related to gambling, became too much to handle.

“You get people telling you you should die on the internet. It has nothing to do with not connecting. I’d love to keep connecting with people, but I try to do it in person a bit more because I have yet to meet somebody in person who has said anything even remotely mean. Yeah, it's a safe haven for a**holes, for lack of a better term. sorry PGA Tour,” he added.

Though he still uses Instagram occasionally, Max Homa said even that can become too much at times. For now, he’s focusing on in-person fan interactions and keeping his energy away from toxic online environments.

Max Homa will return to action at the 2025 John Deere Classic, scheduled to begin on Thursday, July 3 at TPC Deere Run.

When will Max Homa tee up at the 2025 John Deere Classic?

Max Homa - Source: Imagn

The 2025 John Deere Classic will mark Max Homa's 17th start of the season as he continues his search for a first win in 2025.

Homa is set to tee off in the opening round at 8:40 a.m. (ET) from the 10th tee, playing alongside Jake Knapp and Rickie Fowler.

Here are the complete tee times for the first round of the John Deere Classic, featuring Max Homa:

Tee No. 1

7:45 a.m. – Trey Mullinax, Beau Hossler, David Lipsky

7:56 a.m. – Ryan Palmer, Doug Ghim, Ryo Hisatsune

8:07 a.m. – Joel Dahmen, Sam Stevens, Justin Lower

8:18 a.m. – Rafael Campos, Emiliano Grillo, Adam Schenk

8:29 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, Adam Svensson, Seamus Power

8:40 a.m. – Garrick Higgo, Brice Garnett, Matt Kuchar

8:51 a.m. – Kevin Yu, Peter Malnati, Luke List

9:02 a.m. – Patrick Rodgers, Joseph Bramlett, Ben Kohles

9:13 a.m. – Martin Laird, Kevin Roy, Isaiah Salinda

9:24 a.m. – Ricky Castillo, Paul Peterson, Cristobal Del Solar

9:35 a.m. – Jesper Svensson, Brandon Matthews, Zack Fischer

9:46 a.m. – Kaito Onishi, Steven Fisk, Preston Summerhays

9:57 a.m. – Takumi Kanaya, Matthew Riedel, Ben James (a)

1:05 p.m. – Andrew Putnam, Bud Cauley, Max McGreevy

1:16 p.m. – Dylan Frittelli, Austin Cook, Rico Hoey

1:27 p.m. – Ben Martin, Dylan Wu, David Skinns

1:38 p.m. – Karl Vilips, Nico Echavarria, Tom Kim

1:49 p.m. – Davis Thompson, Lucas Glover, Jason Day

2:00 p.m. – Aldrich Potgieter, Ben Griffin, Michael Thorbjornsen

2:11 p.m. – Joe Highsmith, Brian Campbell, Zach Johnson

2:22 p.m. – Lanto Griffin, Patrick Fishburn, Mac Meissner

2:33 p.m. – Nate Lashley, Matt NeSmith, Thorbjørn Olesen

2:44 p.m. – Quade Cummins, John Pak, Thomas Rosenmueller

2:55 p.m. – Will Chandler, Taylor Dickson, Braden Thornberry

3:06 p.m. – Philip Knowles, Gordon Sargent, Jackson Koivun (a)

3:17 p.m. – Harrison Endycott, Trevor Cone, Carson Herron

Tee No. 10

7:45 a.m. – Kevin Kisner, Hayden Buckley, Jacob Bridgeman

7:56 a.m. – Denny McCarthy, Harry Higgs, Alejandro Tosti

8:07 a.m. – Chad Ramey, Keith Mitchell, Vince Whaley

8:18 a.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Si Woo Kim, Sungjae Im

8:29 a.m. – J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk, Michael Kim

8:40 a.m. – Jake Knapp, Rickie Fowler, Max Homa

8:51 a.m. – Matt McCarty, Nick Dunlap, Chris Gotterup

9:02 a.m. – Cameron Champ, Danny Willett, Victor Perez

9:13 a.m. – Chesson Hadley, Ryan Gerard, Jackson Suber

9:24 a.m. – Kevin Velo, Vince Covello, David Ford

9:35 a.m. – Anders Albertson, Rikuya Hoshino, Luke Clanton

9:46 a.m. – Thriston Lawrence, Pierceson Coody, Petr Hruby

9:57 a.m. – Frankie Capan III, William Mouw, Brendan Valdes

1:05 p.m. – Kyle Stanley, James Hahn, Henrik Norlander

1:16 p.m. – Mark Hubbard, Sam Ryder, Zac Blair

1:27 p.m. – Adam Hadwin, Bronson Burgoon, Carson Young

1:38 p.m. – Camilo Villegas, Lee Hodges, Nick Hardy

1:49 p.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Brandt Snedeker, Aaron Wise

2:00 p.m. – Patton Kizzire, Taylor Moore, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

2:11 p.m. – Eric Cole, Will Gordon, Chandler Phillips

2:22 p.m. – Greyson Sigg, Chan Kim, Sami Valimaki

2:33 p.m. – Alex Smalley, Ben Silverman, Kris Ventura

2:44 p.m. – Trace Crowe, Noah Goodwin, Mason Andersen

2:55 p.m. – Taylor Montgomery, Nicholas Lindheim, Jay Giannetto

3:06 p.m. – Hayden Springer, Jeremy Paul, Michael La Sasso (a)

3:17 p.m. – Paul Waring, Tim Widing, Josh Radcliff

