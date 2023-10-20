“Perfectly acceptable answer” – Fans react to Brooks Koepka admitting to joining LIV Golf for the big payout

Last year, Brooks Koepka left the PGA tour to join the LIV League. Recently, he disclosed the real reason behind why he switched tours. According to his latest revelation at Jake Paul BS Podcast, the five-time Major winner confessed that it was all about the whooping million deals that led him to take the brave step.

Koepka, who has reportedly signed a $130 million deal with the LIV Golf, was one of the big names to join the Saudi-backed league. He has admitted that he got one of the biggest signing bonuses (a 9-digit deal) handed out by the league on the podcast.

“Look, I’ll be honest with you – I signed for the dough. I’m 100% behind that. I don’t know if tomorrow I’ll get in a car accident and never play golf again but my family is taken care of.” —Brooks Koepka opens up on why he joined LIV Golf.

It must be noted that Koepka changed his mind after initially saying he wouldn't play for LIV Golf but then quit the PGA Tour to compete for the millions in the team golf competition.

The 2023 PGA Championship Winner also went into further detail about how his physical issues contributed to his decision to switch to the LIV League because he believed he couldn't return to the levels that saw him win four Majors.

Nevertheless, his fifth win came earlier this year when he successfully won the PGA Championship in May.

Soon after his honest statement went public, fans went on to share their perspective on the same.

Golf buffs had mixed reactions to Brooks Koepka's statement

As the post went viral, fans had a lot to say on the subject. A user even felt that Koepka's response was absolutely understandable.

Few more users came in support of Brooks Koepka's decision:

A user felt that at least the 33-year-old golfer admitted joining the Saudi league was because of money.

Another one confessed that he would have done the same if he would have been at his place.

Few more fans went on to agree with Koepka.

Furthermore, a few users felt just the opposite as they shared their viewpoints.

One user even talked about Koepka's involvement in getting his brother, Chase Koepka into the league as the real reason.

Finally, one user felt that before joining the LIV league, Koepka was broke and that's the reason behind him switching the tour.

Brooks Koepka recently won the Jeddah Invitational and added one more title to his illustrious career.