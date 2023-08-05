Peter Baker beats Vijay Singh to win JCB Championship after rain washes final round

Peter Baker miraculously won the JCB Championship after play was abandoned due to extreme rains on the final day. The English golfer had a one-shot lead over his fierce competitor Vijay Singh. Baker had a comfortable 36-hole lead on a -6 after the third day ended.

However, extreme weather conditions during the night and the next morning forced the administrators to call the game off entirely. This worked out pretty well for the 55-year-old who won his second championship in 2023.

Peter Baker has had a good few months. In June, he claimed victory for the Irish Legends event with a hefty seven-shot lead. On the other hand, his win for the JCB Championship was a bit unprecedented. Vijay Singh was just one shot behind Baker and would have provided a massive upset for the Englishman if there was a game on the final day.

There were many prominent golfers in the lineup chasing Baker. Apart from the three-time Major Champion, Vijay Singh, Ernie Els, Charles Schwaab and Steven Alker were confidently closing the gap with the leader. However, the fortunes were with Baker who was victorious due to excessive rains at the CB Golf & Country Club in Derbyshire, England.

Peter Baker got his third European Senior Tour win

The 55-year-old has been on a roll this year and won multiple golf events that were part of the European Senior Tour. He started his winning spree with the Irish Legends in 2023 and continued the run by claiming victory for the JCB Championship.

Apart from that, Peter Baker also won the Arras Open Senior in the year 2019. However, his winning exploits don't end there. The Englishman also won the Ryder Cup in 1993. Additionally, he has also had three victories on the Challenge Tour and the European Tour.

However, Baker has always struggled in iconic competitions like the Masters Tournament and the PGA Championshiop, where he was cut most of the times. Still, his recent close victory during the JCB Championship can prove to be a turnaround for his professional career. Peter Baker is truly a veteran of the game and has been part of the sport for more than 30 years now.