Peter Malnati and Amanda Balionis in tears on live TV after tragic news of Grayson Murray’s death - “It’s so funny”

Peter Malnati and golf reporter Amanda Balionis were visibly distraught after learning about Grayson Murray’s sudden death. Malnati and Murray played the opening two rounds of the Charles Schwab Challenge together going head-to-head for the advantage.

Grayson Murray died on Saturday, May 25, after pulling out of the Charles Schwab Challenge tournament in Round 2. The reason for his withdrawal was cited as illness.

Speaking to Amanda Balionis of CBS, Peter broke down on live TV and said:

“This is going to be really hard. I did not know Grayson all that well but I spent the last two days with him, and, it is so funny.”

“We get so worked up here about a bad break here or a good break there, we are so competitive, it is so competitive out here. We all wanna beat each other,” he added.

Expand Tweet

Both Malnati and Balionis are visibly shaken up and emotional at this moment. However, the PGA Tour golfer continued:

“Something like his happens and you realise, we are all just humans. It is a really hard day because you look at Grayson and you see someone who is really visibly, outwardly struggled in the past and he's been open about it.”

Grayson Murray’s caddie pays tribute to his “generous boss” after his demise

Two-time PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray’s caddie has released an emotional statement about the golfer’s death. The American golfer’s bagman shared a touching tribute for his late boss.

Green released a statement (via Brentley Romine):

“Grayson was the absolute best. Not only was he an incredible, thoughtful and generous boss, he was an even better friend. He truly would do anything for anyone. He has the best family, and my heart goes out to them. We will all miss him deeply."

Murray received his PGA Tour pro card in 2015. He secured his maiden Tour win at the Barbasol Championship in 2017 before winning the Sony Open in Hawaii this year.

The 30-year-old was at the peak of his career after openly talking about his mental health struggle.

Multiple golfers including Luke Donald, Bubba Watson, and others have poured their tributes for Murray.