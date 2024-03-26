Peter Malnati highlights value of PGA Tour's traditional events: "They’re essential to what the future of the PGA TOUR needs to be"

Peter Malnati firmly believes that traditional events are vital for the PGA Tour's longevity and success despite the increasing popularity of Signature Events.

Following his recent victory at the 2024 Valspar Championship, Malnati shared his thoughts on the importance of preserving and promoting traditional events during an interview on Golf Channel's Golf Today show.

Peter Malnati said:

"There are thousands of Peter Malnatis out there who are 10 years old right now, teenagers right now, who dream of playing golf on the PGA Tour. And they want to have the moment that I just got to have."

"We don't have tournaments to play in if we don't have communities that think these tournaments matter. And if we don't have host organizations like the Copperheads and, you know, several other amazing host organizations around the country, we don't have a PGA Tour," he added.

The American continued:

"The more that I see these full-field events, the more I’m convinced that they’re essential to what the future of the PGA Tour needs to be."

As one of the PGA Tour Player Directors, Peter Malnati has been directly engaged in shaping the tour's schedule in recent years. Therefore, he also possesses firsthand insight into the rationale behind the creation of Signature Events.

These events have existed for several years, although with other names (Elevated Events, Designated Events) and are characterized by having the highest purses. These tournaments are typically invitational and attract top-tier players.

The 2024 season schedule includes eight Signature Events, each with a purse of $20 million and a $4 million winner share. In addition, these events award 750 points for the FedEx Cup ranking, equivalent to the points allocated to the Majors.

A look into Peter Malnati's 2024 season

Peter Malmati's victory at the 2024 Valspar Championship gave him a chance to attend all four remaining Signature Events in the current season, as well as The Masters and the PGA Championship. It also brought him closer to being invited to the other two Majors.

Malnati has had an up-and-down 2024 season. He began with back-to-back cuts at The Sony Open, The American Express and the Farmers Insurance Open. He then finished T14 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, followed by another cut at the WM Phoenix Open.

The Cognizant Classic brought Malnati his first Top 10 of the season (T9). He then made the cut at The Players Championship to finish T68. Following his stint at TPC Sawgrass, he traveled to Innisbrook Resort where he clinched victory at the Valspar Championship, marking his best result in professional golf in nearly nine years.