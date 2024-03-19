Peter Uihlein says ‘not a single LIV Golf player’ wants to go back and play 15 PGA Tour events

Peter Uihlein has stated that none of the LIV Golf professionals are interested in returning to the PGA Tour and playing frequently.

Since the merger announcement of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, there has been widespread speculation about how the returning LIV-defective players will be welcomed. Questions have arisen regarding whether there will be direct entry for everyone or if they will have to go through some kind of qualifier.

Many PGA Tour professionals have expressed the opinion that players shouldn't be given an easy return option. Uihlein shared his perspective on this issue as a guest on a recent episode of LIV Golf's Fairway to Heaven podcast. He remarked that while PGA Tour members have been vocal about the inclusion of LIV players, the reverse hasn't been true.

He said:

"I've not seen a single LIV person be like I want to go back and play. I'm sure guys have come out and been like oh I want to play one or two events here and there. But no one come out and been like I want to play a 15 event schedule.

"So I don't know where some of that's coming from. And I just don't see how guys are going to be able to play 14 LIV events and then 15 PGA Tour events and then Majors."

Uihlein suggested that if the merger were to happen, the LIV Golf professionals could participate in the non-elevated events. Additionally, he added that he couldn't envision the PGA Tour allowing them to play in 15 events or receive a few invites.

He said:

"Maybe they can play two or three and it'll be non opposite field event or non-elevated events and things of that nature. So I think that could possibly happen."

Uihlein also mentioned that he felt more attached to the European Tour, which he believed was being overlooked in all the debates. He expressed curiosity about the European Tour's stance on the matter. He suggested that, similar to the Asian Tour's International Series, the DP World Tour could coexist with the Saudi-backed circuit while the PGA Tour would continue to operate independently.

How many PGA Tour titles has Peter Uihlein won?

Peter Uihlein has not won any titles on the PGA Tour in his career. He won three professional titles, and two of the wins came on the Korn Ferry Tour. The third win came at the 2013 DP World Tour's Madeira Islands Open, where he beat Morten Ørum Madsen and Mark Tullo by a two-stroke margin.

Uihlien has been winless on LIV Golf as well. The closest he came to winning on the Saudi-backed circuit was at Jeddah in 2022, where he lost to Brooks Koepka in the third playoff hole.