Peyton Manning joins $45M venture in Joel Dahmen’s new golf clothing sponsor

NFL legend Peyton Manning is joining Good Good Golf as part of a $45 million investment from a wide variety of backers. The partnership doesn't end on the media side, though. Good Good Golf is also partnering with several PGA Tour pros to sponsor them.

It's the first time a social media-based company has been able to partner with pro golfers at this level. They've landed Joel Dahmen, who has become a fan-favorite thanks to the Full Swing docuseries, PGA Tour rookie John Pak, Beau Hossler, Willie Mack III, and Michael Block.

Manning owns Omaha Productions, the media company responsible for the Manningcast on Monday Night Football. His company, as well as Creator Sports Capital, a newly formed investment firm founded by Benjamin Grubbs and Brian Kabot, Manhattan West Private Equity, and Sunflower Bank, are all involved in the $45 million bid.

The money was raised at an investment round, and more than 50 global investors who have some connection to golf have partnered with this historic investment. Manning said he's hopeful that this partnership with a brand he believes to be "fun and creative" will help him lower his scores on the golf course per Deadline.

Golf brand that just landed Peyton Manning addresses major move

With personalities like Peyton Manning and Joel Dahmen now officially on board, Good Good Golf is quickly making a move in the golf space. They're now an apparel brand sponsoring pro golfers, not just a YouTube channel for fun content.

Peyton Manning has joined Good Good Golf (Image via Imagn)

Founder and CEO Matt Kendrick said via FOX Business:

"The goal for Good Good at the end of the day is we want to be a top five brand in golf. So, part of that strategy is we’ve done it untraditionally through YouTube and the content that we’ve been doing."

Content aside, Kendrick expressed a desire for his brand to move into the "more traditional golf space," and he said that sponsoring Dahmen and others is a huge step in that direction. He added:

"We’re excited about being in a spot to be able to do that and get our product on the highest level of players on the PGA Tour."

The $45 million investment from Manning and others is designed to help them continue creating content while expanding further into the retail side of the business and even making live experiences a big part of what they do.

