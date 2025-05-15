PGA of America announces major rules update for PGA Championship round 1 amid wet weather conditions

Despite wet weather conditions after several days of rain, the PGA Championship has announced a surprising rules update at Quail Hollow Country Club. PGA of America said that no preferred lies will be in effect during the first round of the tournament in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Ad

The first round of the 107th PGA Championship will begin on Thursday, May 15. The rule update is in contrast to the rule used on the PGA Tour during regular season events: lift, clean, and place.

For the unversed, players are allowed to pick their ball in the fairway, clean it, and place it back within a small area around one club-length. This rule helps players avoid mishits if mud is sticking to the ball. However, this will not be followed at Quail Hollow. PGA of America said (via Golf Digest):

Ad

Trending

"We do not plan to play preferred lies. The playing surfaces are outstanding and are drying by the hour. We are mowing the fairways this evening. We are looking forward to an exciting opening round to the 107th PGA Championship."

Several big names like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, and Viktor Hovland will be competing to win a major title at the 2025 PGA Championship.

Ad

What will the weather be like during the first two rounds of the 2025 PGA Championship?

The weather during the opening round of the PGA Championship is expected to be warm and humid with partly sunny skies and no rain, as per Accuweather. The wind gusts would be light in the range of 11-16 mph during the round. The evening will be cooler and will have a nine percent chance of rain.

Ad

The afternoon of the second round will have a 40 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms. Humidity will remain high and overcast with 90 percent cloud cover.

Here's a look at the weather during the first two rounds of the 2025 PGA Championship:

First Round (May 15)

Morning

Temperature: 27°C (81°F)

Weather: Partly sunny and humid

Wind: SW 11 km/h (6.8 mph)

Wind Gusts: 22 km/h (13.7 mph)

Humidity: 76%

Dew Point: 19°C (66.2°F)

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 45%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Ad

Afternoon

Temperature: 29°C (84.2°F)

Weather: Partly sunny and humid

Wind: SW 13 km/h (8.1 mph)

Wind Gusts: 26 km/h (16.1 mph)

Humidity: 58%

Dew Point: 19°C (66.2°F)

Probability of Precipitation: 2%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 41%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Evening

Temperature: 22°C (71.6°F)

Weather: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid

Wind: SW 9 km/h (5.6 mph)

Wind Gusts: 19 km/h (11.8 mph)

Humidity: 79%

Dew Point: 19°C (66.2°F)

Probability of Precipitation: 9%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 35%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Second Round (May 16)

Morning

Temperature: 28°C (82.4°F)

Weather: Partly sunny, warm, and humid

Wind: SSW 7 km/h (4.3 mph)

Wind Gusts: 15 km/h (9.3 mph)

Humidity: 74%

Dew Point: 20°C (68°F)

Probability of Precipitation: 6%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 45%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Ad

Afternoon

Temperature: 30°C (86°F)

Weather: Partly sunny, a thunderstorm in parts of the area; humid

Wind: SW 13 km/h (8.1 mph)

Wind Gusts: 26 km/h (16.1 mph)

Humidity: 60%

Dew Point: 21°C (69.8°F)

Probability of Precipitation: 40%

Precipitation: 1.0 mm (0.04 in)

Cloud Cover: 45%

Visibility: 9 km (5.6 miles)

Evening

Temperature: 23°C (73.4°F)

Weather: Cloudy, warm, and humid

Wind: SSW 9 km/h (5.6 mph)

Wind Gusts: 24 km/h (14.9 mph)

Humidity: 85%

Dew Point: 21°C (69.8°F)

Probability of Precipitation: 25%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 90%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Yadav Rohit is a Golf writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in PGA Tour coverage. With a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a Master's degree in Global Studies from Ambedkar University, he has always been passionate about writing on varied topics.



Rohit has over 4 years of prior work experience under his belt. He prioritizes thorough fact-checking of every article he pens with the aim of providing readers with the most accurate and insightful content.



Rohit's favorite celebrity sportsperson is Novak Djokovic; he admires his determination in the face of challenges and fighting spirit. Rohit is an avid reader and when he's not busy reading and writing about the latest developments in the vast world of pop culture and sports, he can be seen absorbed by a book. He also loves playing chess. Know More