PGA of America Honorary President John Lindert named the 2026 U.S. PGA Cup Captain

PGA of America honorary president John Lindert has been declared the captain of the US team for the PGA Cup. The biennial tournament started back in 1973, featuring the USA team and the Great Britain & Ireland team.
John Lindert will lead the US team during the next edition, which will be held in 2026. He expressed his gratitude for the opportunity after being appointed and said (via PGA Cup):
“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve as Captain of the 2026 PGA Cup Team. The PGA Cup provides the unique opportunity for PGA of America Golf Professionals to proudly represent not only our Association and 30,000 Members, but our country, as well. "
Notably, the PGA Cup is a competition for club professionals, which is usually played in a match-play format. It is jointly organized by the British PGA and the PGA of America.
The tournament takes place over three days in foursome, fourball, and singles formats. It was last held in 2024, where Team USA registered a victory.
A look into the captains of the PGA Cup over the years
When the event first started in 1973, it was called the Diamondhead Cup, and that year, William Clarke was the captain of the US team, and Tom Haliburton served as the GB&I captain. The tournament was renamed the PGA Cup in 1975 and has since been called by the same name. In its last edition, held in 2024, Jim Richerson was the US team captain while Tim Rouse led GB&I.
Here are the captains of the PGA Cup over the years:
2024
- USA Captain: Jim Richerson
- GB&I Captain: Tim Rouse
2022
- USA Captain: Suzy Whaley
- GB&I Captain: David J. Russell
2019
- USA Captain: Derek Sprague
- GB&I Captain: Cameron Clark
2017
- USA Captain: Paul K. Levy
- GB&I Captain: Albert MacKenzie
2015
- USA Captain: Allen Wronowski
- GB&I Captain: Jon Bevan
2013
- USA Captain: Allen Wronowski
- GB&I Captain: Russell Weir
2011
- USA Captain: Jim Remy
- GB&I Captain: Russell Weir
2009
- USA Captain: Brian Whitcomb
- GB&I Captain: Gary Alliss
2007
- USA Captain: Roger Warren
- GB&I Captain: Gary Alliss
2005
- USA Captain: M.G. Orender
- GB&I Captain: Jim Farmer
2003
- USA Captain: Jack Connelly and Will Mann
- GB&I Captain: David Jones
2000
- USA Captain: Ken Lindsay
- GB&I Captain: David Llewellyn
1998
- USA Captain: Tom Addis III
- GB&I Captain: Craig Defoy
1996
- USA Captain: Gary Schaal
- GB&I Captain: Craig Defoy
1994
- USA Captain: Dick Smith
- GB&I Captain: Mike Ingham
1992
- USA Captain: Patrick J. Rielly
- GB&I Captain: Paul Leonard
1990
- USA Captain: James Ray Carpenter
- GB&I Captain: Richard Bradbeer
1988
- USA Captain: Mickey Powell
- GB&I Captain: David Huish
1986
- USA Captain: Mark Kizziar
- GB&I Captain: Derek Nash
1984
- USA Captain: Joe Black
- GB&I Captain: Keith Hockey
1983
- USA Captain: Joe Black
- GB&I Captain: Keith Hockey
1982
- USA Captain: Don Padgett
- GB&I Captain: David Jones
1981
- USA Captain: Joe Black
- GB&I Captain: Doug Smith
1980
- USA Captain: Don Padgett
- GB&I Captain: David Talbot
1979
- USA Captain: Don Padgett
- GB&I Captain: Bill Watson
1978
- USA Captain: Henry Poe
- GB&I Captain: Tommy Horton
1977
- USA Captain: Henry Poe
- GB&I Captain: Jack Hargreaves
1976
- USA Captain: Frank Cardi
- GB&I Captain: George Will
1975
- USA Captain: Don Padgett
- GB&I Captain: Christy O'Connor Snr
1974
- USA Captain: Henry Poe
- GB&I Captain: Bryon Hutchinson
1973
- USA Captain: William Clarke
- GB&I Captain: Tom Haliburton