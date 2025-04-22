  • home icon
  • Golf
  • PGA of America Honorary President John Lindert named the 2026 U.S. PGA Cup Captain

PGA of America Honorary President John Lindert named the 2026 U.S. PGA Cup Captain

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Apr 22, 2025 05:16 GMT
KPMG Women
In Picture: John Lindert (Image Source: Getty)

PGA of America honorary president John Lindert has been declared the captain of the US team for the PGA Cup. The biennial tournament started back in 1973, featuring the USA team and the Great Britain & Ireland team.

Ad

John Lindert will lead the US team during the next edition, which will be held in 2026. He expressed his gratitude for the opportunity after being appointed and said (via PGA Cup):

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve as Captain of the 2026 PGA Cup Team. The PGA Cup provides the unique opportunity for PGA of America Golf Professionals to proudly represent not only our Association and 30,000 Members, but our country, as well. "
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Notably, the PGA Cup is a competition for club professionals, which is usually played in a match-play format. It is jointly organized by the British PGA and the PGA of America.

The tournament takes place over three days in foursome, fourball, and singles formats. It was last held in 2024, where Team USA registered a victory.

A look into the captains of the PGA Cup over the years

When the event first started in 1973, it was called the Diamondhead Cup, and that year, William Clarke was the captain of the US team, and Tom Haliburton served as the GB&I captain. The tournament was renamed the PGA Cup in 1975 and has since been called by the same name. In its last edition, held in 2024, Jim Richerson was the US team captain while Tim Rouse led GB&I.

Ad

Here are the captains of the PGA Cup over the years:

2024

  • USA Captain: Jim Richerson
  • GB&I Captain: Tim Rouse

2022

  • USA Captain: Suzy Whaley
  • GB&I Captain: David J. Russell

2019

  • USA Captain: Derek Sprague
  • GB&I Captain: Cameron Clark

2017

  • USA Captain: Paul K. Levy
  • GB&I Captain: Albert MacKenzie

2015

  • USA Captain: Allen Wronowski
  • GB&I Captain: Jon Bevan

2013

  • USA Captain: Allen Wronowski
  • GB&I Captain: Russell Weir

2011

  • USA Captain: Jim Remy
  • GB&I Captain: Russell Weir

2009

  • USA Captain: Brian Whitcomb
  • GB&I Captain: Gary Alliss
Ad

2007

  • USA Captain: Roger Warren
  • GB&I Captain: Gary Alliss

2005

  • USA Captain: M.G. Orender
  • GB&I Captain: Jim Farmer

2003

  • USA Captain: Jack Connelly and Will Mann
  • GB&I Captain: David Jones

2000

  • USA Captain: Ken Lindsay
  • GB&I Captain: David Llewellyn

1998

  • USA Captain: Tom Addis III
  • GB&I Captain: Craig Defoy

1996

  • USA Captain: Gary Schaal
  • GB&I Captain: Craig Defoy

1994

  • USA Captain: Dick Smith
  • GB&I Captain: Mike Ingham

1992

  • USA Captain: Patrick J. Rielly
  • GB&I Captain: Paul Leonard

1990

  • USA Captain: James Ray Carpenter
  • GB&I Captain: Richard Bradbeer
Ad

1988

  • USA Captain: Mickey Powell
  • GB&I Captain: David Huish

1986

  • USA Captain: Mark Kizziar
  • GB&I Captain: Derek Nash

1984

  • USA Captain: Joe Black
  • GB&I Captain: Keith Hockey

1983

  • USA Captain: Joe Black
  • GB&I Captain: Keith Hockey

1982

  • USA Captain: Don Padgett
  • GB&I Captain: David Jones

1981

  • USA Captain: Joe Black
  • GB&I Captain: Doug Smith

1980

  • USA Captain: Don Padgett
  • GB&I Captain: David Talbot

1979

  • USA Captain: Don Padgett
  • GB&I Captain: Bill Watson

1978

  • USA Captain: Henry Poe
  • GB&I Captain: Tommy Horton
Ad

1977

  • USA Captain: Henry Poe
  • GB&I Captain: Jack Hargreaves

1976

  • USA Captain: Frank Cardi
  • GB&I Captain: George Will

1975

  • USA Captain: Don Padgett
  • GB&I Captain: Christy O'Connor Snr

1974

  • USA Captain: Henry Poe
  • GB&I Captain: Bryon Hutchinson

1973

  • USA Captain: William Clarke
  • GB&I Captain: Tom Haliburton
About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.

She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie, out on a long drive, or in the kitchen cooking up something that tastes better than it looks.

Know More

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications