PGA of America Honorary President John Lindert named the 2026 U.S. PGA Cup Captain

PGA of America honorary president John Lindert has been declared the captain of the US team for the PGA Cup. The biennial tournament started back in 1973, featuring the USA team and the Great Britain & Ireland team.

Ad

John Lindert will lead the US team during the next edition, which will be held in 2026. He expressed his gratitude for the opportunity after being appointed and said (via PGA Cup):

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve as Captain of the 2026 PGA Cup Team. The PGA Cup provides the unique opportunity for PGA of America Golf Professionals to proudly represent not only our Association and 30,000 Members, but our country, as well. "

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Notably, the PGA Cup is a competition for club professionals, which is usually played in a match-play format. It is jointly organized by the British PGA and the PGA of America.

The tournament takes place over three days in foursome, fourball, and singles formats. It was last held in 2024, where Team USA registered a victory.

A look into the captains of the PGA Cup over the years

When the event first started in 1973, it was called the Diamondhead Cup, and that year, William Clarke was the captain of the US team, and Tom Haliburton served as the GB&I captain. The tournament was renamed the PGA Cup in 1975 and has since been called by the same name. In its last edition, held in 2024, Jim Richerson was the US team captain while Tim Rouse led GB&I.

Ad

Here are the captains of the PGA Cup over the years:

2024

USA Captain: Jim Richerson

GB&I Captain: Tim Rouse

2022

USA Captain: Suzy Whaley

GB&I Captain: David J. Russell

2019

USA Captain: Derek Sprague

GB&I Captain: Cameron Clark

2017

USA Captain: Paul K. Levy

GB&I Captain: Albert MacKenzie

2015

USA Captain: Allen Wronowski

GB&I Captain: Jon Bevan

2013

USA Captain: Allen Wronowski

GB&I Captain: Russell Weir

2011

USA Captain: Jim Remy

GB&I Captain: Russell Weir

2009

USA Captain: Brian Whitcomb

GB&I Captain: Gary Alliss

Ad

2007

USA Captain: Roger Warren

GB&I Captain: Gary Alliss

2005

USA Captain: M.G. Orender

GB&I Captain: Jim Farmer

2003

USA Captain: Jack Connelly and Will Mann

GB&I Captain: David Jones

2000

USA Captain: Ken Lindsay

GB&I Captain: David Llewellyn

1998

USA Captain: Tom Addis III

GB&I Captain: Craig Defoy

1996

USA Captain: Gary Schaal

GB&I Captain: Craig Defoy

1994

USA Captain: Dick Smith

GB&I Captain: Mike Ingham

1992

USA Captain: Patrick J. Rielly

GB&I Captain: Paul Leonard

1990

USA Captain: James Ray Carpenter

GB&I Captain: Richard Bradbeer

Ad

1988

USA Captain: Mickey Powell

GB&I Captain: David Huish

1986

USA Captain: Mark Kizziar

GB&I Captain: Derek Nash

1984

USA Captain: Joe Black

GB&I Captain: Keith Hockey

1983

USA Captain: Joe Black

GB&I Captain: Keith Hockey

1982

USA Captain: Don Padgett

GB&I Captain: David Jones

1981

USA Captain: Joe Black

GB&I Captain: Doug Smith

1980

USA Captain: Don Padgett

GB&I Captain: David Talbot

1979

USA Captain: Don Padgett

GB&I Captain: Bill Watson

1978

USA Captain: Henry Poe

GB&I Captain: Tommy Horton

Ad

1977

USA Captain: Henry Poe

GB&I Captain: Jack Hargreaves

1976

USA Captain: Frank Cardi

GB&I Captain: George Will

1975

USA Captain: Don Padgett

GB&I Captain: Christy O'Connor Snr

1974

USA Captain: Henry Poe

GB&I Captain: Bryon Hutchinson

1973

USA Captain: William Clarke

GB&I Captain: Tom Haliburton

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie, out on a long drive, or in the kitchen cooking up something that tastes better than it looks. Know More